General forecasts of the AFP at 12:00 GMT

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT: Moscow uses hypersonic weapon in Ukraine as Zelenski urges dialogue

KIEV:

Moscow uses hypersonic weapon in Ukraine as Zelenski urges dialogue

Russia intensified its offensive in Ukraine on Saturday, announcing the use, for the first time, of a hypersonic missile, while Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky declared that it was time for Moscow to agree to “talk” seriously about peace.

By Dmytro GORSHKOV and Emmanuel DUPARCQ

MOSCOW:

Russia claims to have used hypersonic missiles for the first time in Ukraine

The Russian army claimed on Saturday that it used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine, a resource that it apparently had not yet used in this conflict and which, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, is part of an “invincible” armament.

MOSCOW:

Invincible, hypersonic or invisible: the weapons that Russia boasts

KIEV:

Elderly Ukrainians live refugees in Kiev metro stations

Valentina Katkova, 77, does not know what makes her most want to cry: whether the health problems characteristic of her old age or the fact of living “buried” in the Kiev metro to escape the Russian bombs.

By Dmytro GORSHKOV

LONDON:

What role do cryptocurrencies play in the war in Ukraine?

In Ukraine, cryptocurrencies play a role never seen before, allowing the government to raise millions of dollars to fund its response to the Russian invasion.

By Stephan ROTH

WASHINGTON:

Telegram and WhatsApp in Russia feel the pressure but still dodge the ban

Messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram have avoided Russia's blockade unlike some of the biggest social networks in the world, in a subtle tolerance that experts warn could suddenly end.

By Joshua MELVIN

WASHINGTON:

An ocean away, Russian-Americans feel rejected because of Putin's war

In the days after Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine, the Russian School of Mathematics, a network of popular extracurricular academies in the United States, felt that it had no choice but to speak.

LONDON:

The world of dance comes together in a grand gala for Ukraine in London

From Russia to Argentina, to Japan, France and Cuba, renowned dancers from around the world come together this Saturday for a grand gala in London to raise funds and send a message against the “atrocious” war in Ukraine.

By Anna CUENCA

SHANGHAI, China:

China records its first deaths from covid-19 in more than a year

China recorded its first two deaths from covid-19 on Saturday in more than a year, amid an uptick in the pandemic linked to the omicron variant that puts the country's “covid zero” strategy in trouble.

By Dan MARTIN

DUBAI:

Overshadowed by Ukraine, Yemen is left without help and on the edge of the precipice

The United Nations and humanitarian associations warned of serious consequences for Yemen after an international donor conference failed to raise the necessary funds to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in this warring country.

By Dana MOUKHALLATI

Ravaged by war, Yemen neglects its rich heritage

Mountains of garbage pile up on the ground and graffiti covers the walls of the Sira fortress in Aden, the great port city of southern Yemen, where war has no mercy on its rich historical heritage.

By Shatha YAISH

PARIS:

“Turbia”, the turbulent waterless future of the Colombian city of Cali

The city of Cali in 2023, thirsty for water and flooded with violence and corruption: that is the setting for the Colombian series “Turbia”, which is presented this Sunday at the Series Mania festival in Lille (France).

By Jordi ZAMORA

LILLE, France:

Visionary, even prophetic: the series that shape society

Since the invasion of Ukraine, the series “Servant of the People”, in which Volodymyr Zelensky plays the president of the country, became popular throughout the world. Its prophetic character leads us to reflect on how series shape reality.

By Céline LE PRIOUX

KENT, United States:

A movement defends eco-responsible burials with human compost in the US

A woodpecker perches on a branch while Cindy Armstrong contemplates a plot of land that used to be her son.

By Sylvie LANTEAUME

