Four tigers held in a wagon in Argentina find home in South Africa

Sandro, Mafalda, Gustavo and Messi, four Bengal tigers who lived for 15 years in a train car converted into a cage in the Argentine province of San Luis (center), stepped on the grass for the first time just a few days ago in South Africa, where the NGO Four Paws found them a new home. "The first one was afraid to go out, he was trembling because in his life, in fifteen years, he hadn't seen the grass and didn't know what it was," Dr. Amir Khalil, leader of this international rescue project, explains to Efe about the exciting moment when the tigers were released last Saturday at the sanctuary for rescued cats from Lionsrock, 300 kilometers south of Johannesburg. "(For them) it was like a television, like Netflix. They would sit in their container and look outside, there is a wonderful nature outside, but they didn't know what it was," adds the renowned veterinary expert at Four Paws. The story of these Argentine tigers - who have the names of celebrities from the South American country - reached Khalil's ears about a year ago, when the possibilities of international displacement were still quite restricted by the covid-19 pandemic. Sandro, Mafalda, Gustavo and Messi had been locked up in a train car equipped as a cage - barely 75 square meters - for 15 years. Although the origins of the animals are confusing, initially there were only two, which were supposedly abandoned by a circus that passed through the province of San Luis and never returned. Then they were joined by two others to complete the family of an 18-year-old male (Sandro), a 15-year-old female (Mafalda) and two other males aged 12 and 10 (Messi and Gustavo). Although the conditions in which the animals lived were deplorable (locked up, with serrated fangs and claws trimmed), in Argentina there was no appropriate place for them to be taken. In the far south of Africa, although cats are not endemic to the region, they are. For this reason, Four Paws set out to undertake what they hope will have been their first of many rescue missions of this kind in Latin America. A TRIP OF MORE THAN 70 HOURS The bureaucratic and logistical challenges of "importing" these big cats from St. Louis to South Africa were very complex, ranging from obtaining permits from the authorities of the two countries involved to organizing transport in times of pandemic, with PCR tests on tigers included. "They asked me why it is so urgent to move the tigers, why it is so important to move the tigers now. And my answer was: 'if you are an innocent person and you have to go to prison for a week and someone asks you why you have to get out of jail the next day... Well, this is exactly what happened, these animals are innocent and they were imprisoned for 15 years, 'says Khalil. The long journey, of more than 70 hours, took the four animals first by road from San Luis to Buenos Aires, from where they flew to Amsterdam to make a stopover before embarking for Johannesburg. On March 12, they finally crossed the gates of Lionsrock, a sanctuary for big cats that also shelters, for example, lions rescued from the Syrian war and where tigers will be able to live outdoors for the first time in a natural environment and be cared for by experts. "(Lionsrock) is 5,000 football stadiums in size," says Khalil. AMBASSADORS OF PEACE IN TIMES OF WAR This veterinary expert also points out that another major motivation for him and the team that worked on this rescue was the outbreak of war in Ukraine. "Everything is very negative, everything is bad, people hate each other, they talk about the third world war. Animals are very important ambassadors, a message of peace in hard times. So Africa opens its doors and animals become ambassadors, in the year of the tiger, to give hope to humanity," he reasons. "Instead of people talking about killing each other, this is a message of peace (...). Here I see two nations agreeing to do something together", he adds. The Four Paws veterinarian hopes that it will pave the way for many more missions in Latin America, as in the region they estimate that there are many wild animals living confined in conditions unsuitable for their species.