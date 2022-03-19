Cultural capital of Ukraine, it is no longer far from the war

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Until missiles hit a short distance from the cathedrals and cafes of central Lviv, Ukraine's cultural capital was a city that could feel far from war. The initial panic had subsided and the response to the morning anti-aircraft alarms was, increasingly, not to run downstairs but to turn around in bed.

But the Russian airstrikes that hit the vicinity of the international airport in the early hours of Friday shook nearby buildings and dispersed with any sense of comfort as dense black smoke rose to the sky.

However, in the hours following the incident, the usual scenes in other cities of the country that have horrified the world were not produced: destroyed buildings and people fleeing under fire. Lviv had already returned to its centenary role as a crossroads in constant adaptation.

“In the morning there was fear, but we have to move on,” said Maria Parkhuts, who works in a restaurant. “People arrive with hardly anything and come from worse places.”

Since the start of the war almost a month ago, the city has become a refuge as the last outpost before Poland, welcoming hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians, whether they are passing through or coming to stay. In the other direction are aid and foreign fighters.

In the middle is a city where, apparently, life goes on between world heritage churches and coffee kiosks. Cyclists who hand out food with the backpacks of international brands on their backs stagger on the cobblestones. Yellow trams run through the narrow streets filled with the history of one occupation after another, from the Cossacks or Swedes, to the Germans and the Soviet Union.

It is from the threat of another Russian occupation, after a long struggle to get away from its influence, and from the closeness to the rest of Europe that new Lviv emerges.

“It's war,” said Maxim Tristan, a 28-year-old soldier, about Friday's attack. “This only makes us more motivated to fight.”

In one corner, several young people line up outside an armory. Everything is available if you have cash, said one man provoking the smiles of others. In the same block there is a shooting range that has the face of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, on the target. Elsewhere in the city, army veterans teach civilians how to shoot.

In a popular park, just a few steps from the playground, a World War II bunker has been reopened. On the outside of a school of architecture, men fill sandbags. Some churches have protected their images and covered their stained glass windows, while others leave their destiny in the hands of God.

In the military section of its main cemetery, more than a dozen tombs are too recent to have marble crosses. On the ground there are icy flowers and the floor is full of boot prints. Behind it, there is open ground prepared to open several more rows.

Tattoo artists paint patriotic symbols on the skin of their clients. A brewery is now dedicated to making incendiary bombs. A street sign shows a woman, dressed in blue and yellow as the national flag, holding a gun in the mouth of a kneeling Putin. On the facade of a shop, a young woman sketches a drawing of a dove.

Volunteering has taken over the city. People open their homes and local media report that residents are cutting old garments to make camouflage nets for checkpoints.

“War is not just the people who fight,” said Volodymyr Pekar.

This 40-year-old businessman is behind an initiative to fill the countryside around the city with blue and yellow billboards with slogans like “God save Ukraine” or “Don't run, defend”. He was uncomfortable with the foul language that appeared in the first messages after the invasion, as he said happened to the most religious neighbors.

At the same time, Pekar has launched a collection for what, according to him, are two of the greatest needs of Ukrainian soldiers: bulletproof vests and cigarettes.

“After fighting, you need to smoke,” he said.

In the shadow of slogans and bragging are the estimated 200,000 people who have fled to Lviv from areas hardest hit by Russian attacks. Welcomed by residents and settled in their homes and hostels, they seem the most nervous.

The displaced search through the boxes with help at the collection points, check the news and check their cell phones. Their presence has turned the city from a getaway to a refuge: instead of promoting local confectioneries and romantic places, the official website of the tourist office shares information about the location of bomb shelters and radiation alerts.

Promising to offer “warmth for the soul”, locals launched on Friday a series of free cultural walks for internally displaced persons, with the aim of visiting galleries or the medieval quarter, among other things.

Just a few days ago, thousands of newcomers crowded the central train station at the height of the wave of refugees to the west. Now, the platforms are almost empty at times, waiting for the millions of people who are still wandering around Ukraine in search of a place to rest or a new purpose.

There was a carpenter from the bombed capital, Kiev, who trained in air defense a few years ago and was on his way to an army post. Alone on the platform with a backpack and a sleeping mat, he planned to visit his family in the western region of Transcarpathia before heading east again.

Further on the platform there was a young couple who are still in the country because the man, 20 years old, is of fighting age and is forbidden to leave.

“I have never traveled so much in my country. Now, I have to,” said the woman, Diana Tkachenko, 21. Their journey began last month in Kiev, in a crowded three that they did not know where it would take them.

His arrival in Lviv was terrible. Other travelers were pushing and screaming, Tkachenko said. Some came from the east, from Russian-speaking areas and did not know Ukrainian.

His train stopped in the most Ukrainian of cities. For Tkachenko, this was his first visit to Lviv.

“I've walked a lot,” he said. “I tried to enjoy the place. It feels much safer.”

But there were too many people and nowhere to live. She and her boyfriend decided to return east to Kiev.

While his train was preparing to leave, another one arrived at the station.