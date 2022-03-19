Bernat Canet, with favorite Coleman in the semifinals of 60 smooth

Belgrade, 19 Mar Barcelona's Bernat Canet, Spanish champion in 60 meters, qualified for the semifinals of the world championships with the second best mark of his life (6.63), which gave him third place in the first series, dominated with a time of 6.51 by American record holder Christian Coleman worldwide. Unbeaten this year in Spain, the 22-year-old sprinter from L'Hospitalet de Llobregat started with the second best mark in the first series (6.61). Ahead of him, with 6.45, only Christian Coleman, the big favorite to win the gold medal. Canet, who ran down 8th Street, beat an entire indoor European champion, Czech Jan Volko (6.66). This afternoon, at 18.40, he has an appointment with the semifinals. Before him, only Murcian Venancio José Murcia had qualified for the penultimate round, in Lisbon 2001. “We knew it was possible and I fought to the last meter. In a World Cup there is an extra pressure, but I faced it mentally as if it were a Spanish championship. Going to the final is very difficult, but so was getting here,” he said.