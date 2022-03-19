At least 30 indigenous children in Chocó have committed suicide to avoid being recruited by armed groups

More than 30 indigenous children and adolescents have taken their own lives to avoid being recruited by the dissidents of the FARC, ELN and the Self-Defense Gaitanistas of Colombia (AGC), in recent years.

After the report revealed by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) on forced recruitment has not ceased, indigenous authorities spoke out despite the fear that exists for reprisals by armed groups.

They reported that, even, the figure could be higher because of the underreporting generated by the panic to be reported and that they were killed.

According to the indigenous leader, the underreporting of both recruitment and suicide is increasing.

On recruitment, he indicated that the same is true because the fear of the reaction of illegal armed groups is much greater. “In cases of recruitment there is an undetermined number, complaints are there but there is also a record, everything remains anonymous in silence to avoid reprisals.”

The General Counsel of Onic mentioned that there is an urgent need for armed groups to ensure respect for International Humanitarian Law.

Finally, Gerardo Jumi indicated that the suicides of indigenous children do not only occur in Chocó but also in Antioquia, Nariño and Cauca.

On 12 February, the date on which the International Day of Red Hands is commemorated, which calls for the non-recruitment and use of minors in armed conflicts, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation warned that the prevention of recruitment of children and adolescents has not been a priority in planning territorial.

The Public Prosecutor's Office revealed that 50 per cent of the development plans of the 170 municipalities in which Development Programmes with a Territorial Approach (PDET) are carried out, among those most affected by violence and with the highest recruitment indicators, did not include in the planning instruments measures that prevent this offense, which infringes the rights of minors in the national territory.

“The prevention of recruitment is part of a set of plans, programs and projects being developed by the State, society and the family to ensure the effective exercise and enjoyment of the rights of children and adolescents and to prevent them from being recruited and/or used by illegal organized armed groups and groups organized criminals”, said the supervisory body.

