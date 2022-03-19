ASEAN mediator called for more pressure on coup leaders during visit to Burma

Bangkok, 19 Mar The ASEAN Special Envoy for Burma, Cambodian Minister Prak Sokhonn, begins a visit to the country this Sunday in which he will meet with the military junta that seized power in February 2021 and brutally represses dissent, and in which an oenegé calls for more firmness and pressure with the coup leaders. Sokhonn, the current Foreign Minister who assumed the position of mediator in January after the failure of his predecessor - who did not visit Burma - will be in Burma until Wednesday, although his work schedule and meetings have not transcended. This first visit by the envoy, a figure agreed in April last year between the leaders of Southeast Asia and the coup leader, Min Aung Hlaing, “aims to create a favorable condition that will lead to an end to the violence,” according to the Cambodian government statement. The foreign minister, unlike his predecessor - Brunei Erywan Yusof - did not set conditions or demands on the Burmese military junta for the trip, a decision criticized by the ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) organization. “It is a betrayal of the collective decision of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and the will of the Burmese people,” Charles Santiago, Malaysian parliamentarian and director of APHR, denounces this Saturday. According to Phnom Penh, the visit and the talks during it will revolve around the five points of consensus established by the bloc's political leaders and the Burmese coup player, including “the immediate cessation of violence” against civilians and a “constructive dialogue” involving all parties. However, the military junta has so far vetoed any possibility of her meeting with the deposed leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been sentenced to 6 years in prison and is still facing a dozen legal proceedings, or other representatives of the overthrown civilian government. Despite the agreement, ASEAN believes that since then the Burmese junta has taken “insufficient” steps towards the implementation of the agreement. Santiago asks the bloc mediator for greater firmness and pressure to force the Burmese military to keep their promises. “It is ridiculous that the ASEAN Special Envoy says that his visit to Burma aims to 'create a favorable condition' to end the violence. It is time to stop holding hands with those accused of war crimes,” stresses the Malaysian politician. Burma has been mired in a profound social, political and humanitarian crisis since the military coup d'état of February 1, 2021, which ended democratic rule and imposed a regime of violent repression on dissent. The Army justifies the coup for alleged fraud during the November 2020 general elections, the result of which has been annulled and in which Suu Kyi's party swept, as it did in 2015, with the endorsement of international observers. In a recent report, the United Nations accused the Burmese military of murdering, arresting and torturing civilians, while the Burmese Oenegé Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners counts at least 1,687 people who have died as a result of brutal repression by the authorities. CHIEF nc/pi