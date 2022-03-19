Argentine president calls for an “agreement table” against inflation

Buenos Aires, 18 Mar Argentine President Alberto Fernández said Friday that he will convene a “agreement table” that will allow his government to design the fight against inflation, which in Argentina has accelerated above 52%, which according to the president is a historical problem that the war in Ukraine “aggravates”. “From this Monday, I will convene representatives of the productive sectors, entrepreneurs, formal workers and the popular economy, representatives of the countryside and commerce, small and medium-sized enterprises and civil society to an agreement table that will allow us to design a tomorrow in the fight against inflation,” Fernández said in a speech taxed. “We hope to find agreements that will help lower inflation and ensure the increase in the purchasing power of wages,” added the president, who also pointed out that his government will not “stop controlling and controlling prices.” Fernández was expected to announce this Friday a battery of measures within the framework of the “war against inflation” that he had promised to launch from today in statements made last Tuesday, hours before the acceleration of the price increase in February was known. Consumer prices in Argentina accelerated last February to 52.3% year-on-year and 4.7% monthly, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec). Fernández — who called inflation in Argentina “almost a curse” and recalled that it has been using double-digit indexes for ten consecutive years — has not made announcements this Friday, but said that it will be his ministers who will report daily on the measures that will be implemented. IMF The measures were expected after Thursday the Argentine Congress approved the agreement negotiated between the Government of Alberto Fernández and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to refinance debts of about $45 billion, which will enter into force when it is endorsed by the agency's board of directors. The understanding seeks to reduce inflation by a range of 38%-48% by the end of 2022, although that projection is far from the 55% forecasts for this year by private consultants collected monthly by the Argentine Central Bank. “The agreement with the IMF allows us to begin to sort out the core macroeconomic variables in the fight against inflation, which is, as we always say, a multi-causal phenomenon,” Fernández said Friday. But the president indicated that “expectations will also need to be strengthened”: “We will only achieve this if we are able to sit around the same table, building the necessary understandings to build the future.” STABILIZATION FUND Fernández said that the war in Ukraine “aggravates” the problem of inflation in Argentina and referred to the rise in the price of wheat that impacts the price of bread, noodles, flour for domestic consumption. The president announced on Friday that he will “set up a stabilization fund (for wheat) in order to prevent the transfer of this increase in the international price to the price paid by Argentines”. February inflation was driven by a sharp rise in food and beverage prices: 7.5% per month and 55.8% year-on-year, pushing the cost of the food basket and, consequently, negatively impacting the already very high rates of poverty and indigence in Argentina.