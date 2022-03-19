Argentina creates wheat fund to fight inflation

Buenos Aires (AP) — The Argentine government increased the withholding of exports to soy and flour and created the Wheat Stabilization Fund as measures to combat inflation, as published in the official State Gazette in the early morning of Saturday.

President Alberto Fernández announced the measures on Friday night. Thus, the retention of exports to soy and flour products will rise from 31% to 33%, states the official gazette. The measure will apply until December 31.

This is the result of the “sustained increase in food prices that accelerated exponentially with the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation”, which has strongly impacted the price of wheat, corn, sunflower and their derivatives, according to the Official Gazette of the Argentine Republic. And it aims to “stabilize the domestic prices of essential food products” of the population as well as to guarantee “a volume adequate to the supply needs of the domestic market, encouraging greater production of these goods,” he says.

In addition, the same decree creates a public trust fund called “Argentine Wheat Stabilizer Fund”, in order to stabilize the cost of the tonne of wheat used by the country's mills, to produce bread whose price has soared in recent weeks in the South American country.

Fernández announced on Friday night special measures to contain inflation in the country, which stood at 4.7% in February and 8.8% so far this year. Economists predict that inflation will be above 5% in March.

The president also announced on Friday a round table with different productive sectors for next week.

The announcements come shortly after Fernández received congressional backing to renegotiate the country's $45 billion debt with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).