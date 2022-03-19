Apple ranking in Colombia: top 10 of the most listened songs of Saturday, March 19

Companies in the music industry and artists have found on streaming platforms an alternative for songs to reach more people and more countries, a good example of this has been Apple, which has gained an advantage and is already positioned as one of the favorite ways to use by the Colombian public.

However, in the face of a wide music catalog, it is easy to miss the news or the most listened to songs of the moment, which is why Apple offers its list of the songs that are currently conquered to its users.

We leave you the list below:

1. Pantysito

With a positive difference of 3, Alejo's most recent hit, Feid and ROBI continues to make its way up the charts. Today it is in the first position. Will he continue to rise or will this be the end of his climb?

2. Monastery

3. Who TV Remix

Blessd and Ryan Castro's newest, Who TV Remix, goes straight to third place on the list of favorites. Will it reach the precious number one in preferences?

4. MAMIII

5. Desperados

Desperados de Rauw Alejandro and Chencho Corleone is very successful among the users of this platform. Today it is still in fifth position.

6. Global Trend

7. Medal

Feid's Snow loses strength. Today he reaps insufficient support to continue his journey to number one on the podium. He is already placed in eighth place, which indicates that he is on the way out.

9. Yonaguni

10. Sorry BB:/

Sorry BB:/from Tainy, Bad Bunny and Julieta Venegas ranks tenth. After several weeks at the top of the counts, its popularity is now declining.

Apple in the streaming war

Apple Inc. is an American company that produces electronic equipment, software and also provides audio and video services through its various streaming platforms.

It is a company that has been considered in several years as one of the most striking and valuable in the world. According to The Wall Street Journal, in August 2018 Apple became the first way to achieve a capitalization above $2 trillion; this year it exceeded $3 trillion.

Among its programs, Apple Music stands out, which has the function of allowing its users to access music and podcasts.

Through its service, users of “la manzanita” can access more than 90 million songs, more than 30,000 playlists and various podcasts. Like its similar ones, it allows you to download the songs and listen to them offline.

As for the iTunes service for watching series and movies, users can get to know in real time the contents and recommendations not only of the platform itself, but also from channels or services it offers, which can be enjoyed in real time or downloaded and enjoyed without an internet connection.

Among the titles offered by the company are Acapulco, produced by Mexican director Eugenio Derbez; Slow Horses, in which actor Gary Oldman appears; Korean dramas such as Pachinko; series such as The Snoopy Show, among others.

