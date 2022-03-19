American Riley leads PGA Valspar Championship tournament in Florida

American Davis Riley finished Saturday with a card with 62 strokes (-9), his best round of the US PGA, to take a two-shot lead after the third round of the Florida Vlaspar Championship tournament.

The 25-year-old rookie, whose only Top 10 on the tour was a seventh place in Bermuda last October, placed at the top of the Florida event with 195 strokes (-18) in 54 holes at Innisbrook's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.

The 399th in the world, had a spectacular third round without bogeys and scored a 69-foot shot on the ninth hole.

“I was excited for him to come in,” Riley said. “I had a very good start. I felt like I had some momentum. It was a great day.”

Riley broke the old record in 54 holes of the 199 tournament, set by South Korea's K.J. Choi in 2002 and matched by Hadwin in 2017 and Sam Burns and Keegan Bradley last year.

Fellow American Matthew NeSmith, who led the day before in 36 holes, bogeyed the 16th and 17th holes to stumble again and fell to second place with 197 (-16), while defending champion Sam Burns and compatriot Justin Thomas finished tied for third with 198 (-15).

Chile's Mito Pereira and Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas ended the day tied for 34th place with 207 strokes (-6) each after handing cards with 68 (-3) and 72 (+1), respectively.

The Latin Americans who were eliminated after the second round on Friday were Mexicans Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer, as well as Argentina's Emiliano Grillo.

- Saturday's results after the third round of the PGA Tour Valspar Championship tournament (Par-71):

1. Davis Riley (USA) 195 (65-68-62)

2. Matthew NeSmith (USA) 197 (67-61-69)

3. Justin Thomas (USA) 198 (66-66-66)

. Sam Burns (USA) 198 (64-67-67)

5. Adam Hadwin (CAN) 200 (64-66-70)

6. Robert Streb (USA) 202 (68-69-65)

. Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG) 202 (67-68-67)

. Brian Harman (USA) 202 (67-67-68)

. Troy Merritt (USA) 202 (68-67-67)

. Xander Schauffele (USA) 202 (67-67-68)

...

34. Mito Pereira (CHI) 207 (69-70-68)

. Jhonattan Vegas (VEZ) 207 (64-71-72)

