Alex Tienda threw himself against Adela Micha for “teasing” her past

Alex Tienda is a content creator who is dedicated to visiting various countries around the world, each of his trips has been documented on his YouTube channel so that his followers can learn about customs, inhabitants and tourist sites.

When Russia's attack on Ukraine began, this youtuber was there and recorded what his process was like to leave the country and reach Mexico, upon his arrival, several media outlets were interested in giving him a space to tell his story in his programs.

However, Alex Tienda posted a tweet to launch himself against Adela Micha, the youtuber explained that the host asked him for an interview and he refused because of unpleasant past experiences. Subsequently, the presenter recalled a “shameful” moment about her life and in the opinion of the youtuber, it was some kind of revenge.

“Dear @Adela_Micha, I see that having denied you the interview (because of your bad treatment in the previous interview) led you to search my past to laugh at my work. If it helps you, I share this video where I tell you that funny anecdote: https://youtu.be/FNKPubyYm8o”, Alex Tienda wrote in his first tweet, because it seemed to him that Micha was trying to embarrass him with something that has already happened for a long time.

On her show Me lo told Adela, the presenter showed a fragment of the show Caso Cerrado in which the youtuber came to complain about his partner for allegedly having sex with vegetables. In the screenshot shared by Alex Tienda, the driver was shown laughing about the situation as if it were something painful.

“From Case Closed to Ukraine: this was the day that the youtuber went to Caso Cerrado to “sue” his wife for having sex with vegetables,” Adela Micha wrote on his networks to annex the video.

It should be noted that Caso Cerrado is a program where the stories of the people who attend are dramatized and exaggerated to be entertained before viewers, this does not mean that they are fictitious and absolutely invented situations; but neither are they real judgments or faithful copies of each person's biography.

The video that Alex Tienda shared was published in 2014 and in it, he explained that he traveled to Miami to participate in the Telemundo program and the production asked everyone to tell the anecdotes that had marked them the most, so he decided to tell an experience full of nonsense; later the writers built various cases for filming.

The story that the youtuber had to present was precisely that, that his girlfriend had some kind of “obsession” with nature to the point that he had sex with fruits, so it seemed quite inappropriate or out of place that Adela Micha had tried to ridicule him with that anecdote.

“(The video is from 7 years ago and we all laughed about it in its time, but surely it will work for you). I send you a big hug!” , wrote Alex Tienda to end his tweet. So far Adela Micha has not responded on her own social networks.

Adela had already had another controversy Cuartoscuro: Pictures

This is not the first controversy that this communicator engages in because in December 2021 Adela Micha was strongly criticized by the public after having carried out painful statements while actress Silvia Pinal was hospitalized in a hospital in Mexico City for issues related to hypotension, urinary tract infection and a positive result for COVID-19.

In the midst of this combination of sufferings, the journalist thought that the picture would not be at all encouraging for the last diva of Mexican gold cinema, so she ventured to ask her team from the radio program she was leading to prepare material for her to be disseminated as a tribute.

