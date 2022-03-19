Alejandro Riaño's gesture with entrepreneurs affected by the Jamming Festival

Several entrepreneurs were affected by the cancellation of the Jamming Festival 2022, some of them turned to their social networks and those of close friends to sell the merchandise with which they stayed at their stands ready to receive the more than 50,000 attendees who were waiting for the event every day from March 19 to 21.

On social networks, it was also possible to observe the annoyance of some attendees who crowded in front of the Casa Babylon nightclub to show the nonconformity due to the non-compliance with the organizers of the event. These people carried travel bags in hand and were looking for explanations about what happened. Some of the protesters are from countries such as Ecuador, Bolivia, Mexico and Costa Rica.

There were also several Internet users who, through digital platforms, promoted different aids to entrepreneurs, replicating the messages they shared about the different products they intended to market on the day of the event.

As a sign of empathy with those affected, comedian Alejandro Riaño made an important announcement through his social networks in which he reported that the profits he collects from his performances in the musical capital will be donated to people who were affected by the cancellation of the event.

“This year as part of our national tour, the money we collected from our show in Ibagué will be donated to the entrepreneurs who were part of the Jamming and lost everything. Keep an eye on the info to receive support from this side. A lot of strength!” , he wrote through his 'InstaStories'.

Here is the full content of Alejandro Riaño :

The comedian Alejandro Riaño will donate the proceeds of his shows in Ibagué to entrepreneurs affected by the Jamming Festival. Taken from Instagram @rastreandofamosos

Alejandro Riaño's words quickly went viral on the different entertainment portals that are responsible for replicating the content of celebrities on their social networks. In this case, the person in charge was 'Rastrando Famososos' where he already exceeds 3,500 likes and more than 120 comments, among which the good quality of the comedian stands out when it comes to helping those in need.

“He is definitely the best”, “These are the posts worth seeing”, “Wonderful more people like him”, “Nothing to be surprised is ALWAYS willing to help and support people. One more of his beautiful works”, “Super that is the initiative that entrepreneurs should take”, “This one if he wants a real change, unlike Epa Colombia that all he does is fill his pockets and fail to fulfill several things he has promised”, among others.

Through his Twitter account, the Bogotá comedian Alejandro Riaño spoke about the controversy he has had for days with Miguel Polo Polo. Although he did not refer literally to the newly elected politician to the House of Representatives, by the Special Circumscription Afro, the followers of the actor who gives life to Juanpis González assumed that it was a response to what happened previously. On the morning of March 14, the day after the elections, Riaño shared a thread of trills in which he assured that he should not be the focus of the debate at voting time.

“A few days ago I said that I would share what I thought after the elections and here it goes. I open the thread: I believe that elections are not the triumph of the elected; they should be the triumph of communities and the responsibility of working for them. If they don't receive a change, nobody wins, nothing happens,” Riaño began, and then went into detail about their opinions regarding the elections.

