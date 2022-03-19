AMÉRICATELESHOWTENDENCIASGRANDES LIBROSMIX5411
March 19, 2022
Breaking News

A glimpse of the German day

Newsroom Infobae

March 19, 2022

Results and goalscorers of the matches of matchday 27 of the German football league, which takes place from Friday to Sunday:

- Friday:

Bochum 0

Borussia Monchengladbach 2 Plea (55), Embolo (61)

- Saturday:

Stuttgart 3 Waldemar (44), Marmoush (78), Thomas (85)

Augsburg 2 Hahn (6), Gregorich (45+1)

Mainz 4 Burkardt (1, 75 penal), Niakhate (65 penal), Ingvartsen (79 penal)

Arminia Bielefeld 0

Hertha Berlin 3 Stark (39), Belfodil (63), Tousart (74)

Hoffenheim 0

Greuther Furth 0

Freiburg 0

(17h30 GMT) Bayern Munich

Union Berlin

(14h30 GMT) RB Leipzig

Eintracht Frankfurt

(16h30 GMT) Wolfsburg

Bayer Leverkusen

(18h30 GMT) Cologne

Borussia Dortmund

