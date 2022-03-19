A glimpse of the German day

Results and goalscorers of the matches of matchday 27 of the German football league, which takes place from Friday to Sunday:

- Friday:

Bochum 0

Borussia Monchengladbach 2 Plea (55), Embolo (61)

- Saturday:

Stuttgart 3 Waldemar (44), Marmoush (78), Thomas (85)

Augsburg 2 Hahn (6), Gregorich (45+1)

Mainz 4 Burkardt (1, 75 penal), Niakhate (65 penal), Ingvartsen (79 penal)

Arminia Bielefeld 0

Hertha Berlin 3 Stark (39), Belfodil (63), Tousart (74)

Hoffenheim 0

Greuther Furth 0

Freiburg 0

(17h30 GMT) Bayern Munich

Union Berlin

(14h30 GMT) RB Leipzig

Eintracht Frankfurt

(16h30 GMT) Wolfsburg

Bayer Leverkusen

(18h30 GMT) Cologne

Borussia Dortmund

