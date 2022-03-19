A glimpse of the German day

Results and goalscorers of the matches of matchday 27 of the German football league, which takes place from Friday to Sunday:
- Friday:
Bochum 0
Borussia Monchengladbach 2 Plea (55), Embolo (61)
- Saturday:
Stuttgart 3 Waldemar (44), Marmoush (78), Thomas (85)
Augsburg 2 Hahn (6), Gregorich (45+1)
Mainz 4 Burkardt (1, 75 penal), Niakhate (65 penal), Ingvartsen (79 penal)
Arminia Bielefeld 0
Hertha Berlin 3 Stark (39), Belfodil (63), Tousart (74)
Hoffenheim 0
Greuther Furth 0
Freiburg 0
(17h30 GMT) Bayern Munich
Union Berlin
(14h30 GMT) RB Leipzig
Eintracht Frankfurt
(16h30 GMT) Wolfsburg
Bayer Leverkusen
(18h30 GMT) Cologne
Borussia Dortmund
