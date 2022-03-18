Wisin and Yandel open seventh function in Puerto Rico and hit record

San Juan, 18 Mar The Puerto Rican urban music duo formed by Wisin and Yandel opened a seventh performance for the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, on the occasion of their show “The Last Mission”, in addition to reaching a record sales of 78,000 tickets in hours. The organization reported this Friday in a statement that for the first time a show that takes place at the Colosseum in Puerto Rico sells six shows in its entirety, in less than seven hours. Wisin and Yandel's reunion with their Puerto Rican supporters will begin on Friday, December 2, after 4 years of having gathered more than 120,000 compatriots in their concerts performed as part of the “Como Antes” tour. “We are more than grateful and excited for the reaction of our dear people in Puerto Rico and we are more than ready to leave everything on stage and close this cycle as a duo in the place we love most,” Wisin and Yandel commented. “The Last Mission” is the concert tour produced by Live Nation that will cover 26 cities in the United States starting at the FTX Arena in Miami and ending in Puerto Rico. In addition, it marks the farewell of Wisin and Yandel on the same stage after 19 years as a duo. “Wisin and Yandel were the first artists who gave me the opportunity to produce a show at the Choliseo and today, after more than 25 performances, we are still making history,” said producer Paco López. “This series of concerts marks the end of an undisputed legacy of these artists who are much loved in Puerto Rico and around the world. As we have always done, we will give the audience a high and unforgettable spectacle,” he said. “Wisin and Yandel have been cementing their place in music history for almost two decades. The 'Last Mission' tour marks another milestone in his career with this extraordinary ticket sale, the largest ever made by an artist in 'El Choli',” said Hans Schafer, senior vice president of Live Nation. For his part, Jorge Pérez, regional manager of ASM Global, the company that manages the Puerto Rico Colosseum, reported that today's single-day sales of Wisín and Yandel, exceeding 78,000 tickets in just a few hours, represent a record. During today's sale an average of 533 tickets per minute was processed and the marketing of the 7th function continues. Wisin and Yandel recently released the second single, “No Se Olvida”, from their upcoming album that will also be called “The Last Mission”. CHIEF arm/laa