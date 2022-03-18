War and bread: petro-dependent foods

In a recent interview for the BBC, Svein Holsether, CEO of the Norway-based multinational Yara, admits that because of the war and the consequent shortage of natural gas in the countries in conflict, the lack of chemical fertilizers will cause famine: “Half of the world's population gets food through the use of fertilizers... And if that is eliminated, performance will be reduced by 50%.” In other words, food prices produced from agrochemicals are going to skyrocket, creating a global food crisis.

Yara, the chemical fertilizer giant, is part of the agri-food chain, a global subsystem that has disempowered and made millions of farmers and farmers around the world dependent on its products.

A key input for agriculture is nitrogen. It is very abundant in the atmosphere and there are natural mechanisms that allow it to be captured and made usable for crops. These agro-ecological techniques are well studied, but they have a drawback: their application on a massive scale would leave no profit for mega-corporations and would eliminate dependence on farmers.

Almost all nitrogen used as fertilizer is obtained through the Haber-Bosch process, which consumes industrial quantities of fossil gas to obtain ammonia, the basis of nitrogen fertilizers, and Yara relies on large amounts of Russian gas for its European plants.

In the interview, the CEO admits that “about a quarter of the key nutrients used in food production in Europe come from Russia.” But the Eurasian giant also produces huge amounts of other nutrients, such as potash and phosphate, which are key to the manufacture of the chemical fertilizers that support the agro-industrial chain. Shortly after the interview, the Russian government urged its producers to stop fertilizer exports.

Today, with this core region at war, local agribusinesses are rubbing their hands as they raise the price of bread and calculate their income in the face of a globalized world on the verge of a terminal food crisis.

Environmentalists and scientists have been warning this for decades: this linear and petro-dependent food production system is unfeasible. And the food supply chain, which far from being supplied by local productions today is based on globalized agribusiness, is extremely fragile and vulnerable.

Added to this is what the IPCC said: because of climate change there will be a shortage of water, and before the average of this century, the poorest half of humanity will pay the consequences with hunger and forced migration.

The Earth no longer bears the burden imposed on it by our way of relating to it. This thermo-industrial society, created by the heat of fossil fuels that were cheap but are now scarce, expensive and dangerous, can't take it anymore.

Agroecology must no longer be considered only as an alternative: it is the way to begin to retrace the path of hunger and food dependence and to value agricultural work.

And governments must guarantee access to land for those who inhabit and care for it.

