Vladimir Putin spoke to Emmanuel Macron and accused Ukraine of “war crimes”

FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during a video conference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia June 26, 2020. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday that Ukrainian forces are guilty of “numerous war crimes” and that Russian troops are doing “everything possible” to prevent civilian deaths, the Kremlin reported.

In that conversation, “attention was drawn to the numerous war crimes committed daily by Ukrainian security forces, including massive rocket and artillery attacks on cities in the Donbas,” a region in eastern Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian groups, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin told Macron that the Russian army was “doing everything possible to preserve the lives of peaceful civilians, including organizing humanitarian corridors for safe evacuation,” according to the Kremlin.

A resident of Mariupol in an apartment damaged by Russian bombings (REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

In the phone call, which was a “French initiative,” the Russian presidential source noted, both leaders also spoke about the ongoing talks between Moscow and Kiev to end the military operation in Ukraine.

In response, Macron called on Putin for “concrete and verifiable” measures on a lifting of the siege of Mariupol, in southeastern Ukraine, as well as an immediate ceasefire and allowing humanitarian access.

In a telephone conversation lasting one hour and ten minutes, according to the Elysée, Macron reiterated his “extreme concern” about the situation in that city, which has been under siege by Russian troops for almost three weeks and barely has basic supplies of food, medicine, drinking water, gas or electricity.

Meanwhile, the adviser to the Ukrainian Presidency Mikhailo Podoliak said that Russia's statements on negotiations to bring about an end to the conflict seek to “create tension in the media,” while stressing that Ukrainian positions remain firm.

File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with his government officials on March 10, 2022 (Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS)

In a message posted through his account on the social network Twitter, Podoliak said that Russia's communiqués about the dialogue “are only his requests.”

“All the statements aim, among other things, to provoke tension in the media,” he added, noting that Kiev's positions “have not changed: ceasefire, withdrawal of troops and strong security guarantees with concrete formulas.”

On Sunday, it transpired that the negotiating teams have begun to perceive certain points of contact in the talks for a ceasefire and the suspension of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, although there is still a long way to come to concrete positions.

Neither of the two negotiating teams wanted to make requests in public. Until now it was known that Russia demanded that Ukraine recognize the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, forget its aspirations for Crimea and promise that it would never join NATO, demands unacceptable in principle for Ukraine.

