Verstappen ahead of Ferrari in second free in Bahrain

Writing sports, 18 Mar Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull), the last world champion, was the fastest this Friday in the second free training session for the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first of the Formula One World Championship, held at the Sakhir circuit, on the outskirts of Manama, the capital of the aforementioned Arabian kingdom. On his best lap, Verstappen covered, with soft tyres, the 5,412 meters of the Bahraini track in one minute, 31 seconds and 936 hundredths, 87 fewer than Monegasque Charles Leclerc and with 584 ahead of Spaniard Carlos Sainz, the two Ferrari riders, who also won their times with soft tires. Free practice will be completed this Saturday, hours before the qualification that will order the starting grid of the Sunday race, scheduled to 57 laps to complete a 308.2 kilometer course. CHIEF arh/lm