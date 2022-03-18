UK regulator revokes RT's broadcasting license

LONDON (AP) — Britain's telecoms regulator revoked the licence of the Russian-backed RT channel while investigating its coverage of the war in Ukraine

The entity, Ofcom, explained in a statement that it does not consider RT's licensee ANO TV Novosti to be “fit and suitable to have a broadcasting license in Britain.”

Friday's decision came after the opening of 29 investigations, which are still open, into the fairness of RT's news coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the regulator added.

“We have concluded that we cannot be sure that RT can be a responsible broadcaster in the current circumstances. Therefore, Ofcom revokes RT's broadcasting license with immediate effect,” the agency said.