This was Rosalía's surprising visit to Mexico before the release of her album “Motomami”

The Catalan singer Rosalía, premieres today March 18, one of the most anticipated projects of this year in the world of music. This is his third record material titled Motomami through Columbia Records.

The studio album has 16 unreleased songs for which the artist has claimed to have been inspired by Japanese culture and Latin American rhythms, flamenco, boleros and dembow, seeking to convey a message of female empowerment bordering on an intimate concept of transformation.

In this vein, a few days after the project finally came to light after three years of gestation, Rosalía decided to visit Mexican lands as the last stop before flying to her homeland after spending some time in the Americas for work. His last visit was made in October 2021.

With a short but fruitful career, Rosalia has become one of the most acclaimed figures in the world of modern music (Photo: Instagram/@rosalia .vt)

Her arrival in Mexico caused a stir among her fans, who welcomed her with affection at the CDMX International Airport. The singer was extremely kind to her fans and to the reporters who approached her. In the midst of paparazzi questions and gifts, among which were some handicrafts as well as a football shirt of the Mexican National Team with her name written on it, the singer declared her taste for the affection of the people, the gastronomy and the music of our country.

Through her social networks, Rosalia announced her meeting with TikToker and influencer Michel Chavez, in which the performer of hits such as Con Altura and Malamente, dared to try one of the most controversial Mexican delights not only in the world, but also in the nation itself: the grasshoppers.

The artist tried this exotic Mexican delicacy for the first time and her reaction was impressive (Photos: Instagram/@rosalia .vt)

He shared on his Instagram platform the moment when he puts green and lemon sauce on one of these insects and later, with a hint of nervousness, he eats it: “It tastes good! , it tastes good!” , exclaimed surprisingly at this exotic gastronomic delight. This reaction provoked the excitement and admiration of its Mexican followers all over the internet, once again stealing their hearts.

The singer did not elaborate on her short visit to Mexico. On March 16, she was caught again at the airport in the capital, saying goodbye to her fans and wearing the shirt of the Mexican football team that had previously been given to her.

The Mexican press approached her to ask her questions about the censorship of the cover of her new album on the US program The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and on the rivalry between Residente and J Balvin.

Its simplicity was praised after ignoring the reporters' questions and instead focusing on giving autographs, taking pictures and even having small conversations with their fans. At some point the Spaniard stopped her walk to pick up a cap from the ground and ask about the owner.

Through a selfie, in addition to other photos in which he is shown wearing the same shirt of the Mexican football team, he expressed his sadness at not being able to stay in the country any longer. The images were published on one of his Instagram accounts, specifically that of @holamotomami where he has more than 316,000 followers. In them he confessed that he did not want to leave Mexico.

Rosalia proudly showed off a shirt from the Mexican football team that she received as a gift on her visit to our country (Photo: Screenshot /Instagram @holamotomami)

On other occasions Rosalia has already demonstrated her taste for the culture of our nation. Last year she shared on her social networks some photographs of her manicure in the style of the Mexican lottery: the scorpion, the heart, the moon and the devil, were some designs that she boasted on her nails.

