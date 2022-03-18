The US estimates that there are 2,000 IS militants and 100 Al Qaeda militants in Afghanistan

Washington, 18 Mar The United States estimates that there are about 2,000 militants of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group and a hundred Al Qaeda in Afghanistan, said the head of the Central Command (Centcom) of the US Armed Forces, General Kenneth McKenzie on Friday. The general gave a virtual press conference from the Pentagon, before leaving the post on April 1. McKenzie lamented that the Taliban released thousands of IS prisoners in Parwan and Pul-e-Charkhi prisons when they took power in Afghanistan last August, which “has injected new talent and energy” into the terrorist group, noting that they now have to deal with “the results of a very short-sighted decision.” He recalled that IS remains committed to attacking the US and that he will continue to try. In Afghanistan, IS has carried out some major attacks in recent months, so he predicted that the Taliban will try to limit the action of the jihadist organization. “My assessment is that the Taliban will try to act vigorously against IS,” he concluded. Regarding Al Qaeda, the head of Centcom stressed that there are not many fighters left on Afghan soil, only a hundred: “I think the challenge is a little more complicated for the Taliban, because of cultural relations, mixed marriages and ties between the Taliban and Al Qaeda.” Last August 31, the US completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan after twenty years of occupation and after a chaotic retreat of its soldiers and Afghan allies. McKenzie admitted that “the collapse of the Afghan government (of Ashraf Ghani) was not the desired result” by the US. The rapid advance of the Taliban in the Central Asian country surprised the US, which saw the insurgents take control of Kabul on August 14, when there were still thousands of its soldiers and civilians to evacuate, forcing it to advance the deadline set for ending its presence in Afghanistan. McKenzie, who has been head of Centcom since March 2019, acknowledged that if there is one thing he will regret for the rest of his life, it will be the deaths of 13 U.S. soldiers and more than a hundred Afghans in an attack on Kabul airport, when the evacuation took place, in late August. Centcom's area of operations covers 21 countries and extends from North Africa, the Middle East and Central and South Asia. CHIEF ssa/afs/lll