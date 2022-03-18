The keys to the new agreement between Argentina and the IMF

Buenos Aires, 18 Mar Argentina's new indebtedness to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), approved this Thursday by the Argentine Parliament, will make it possible to refinance debts of some $45 billion and will involve fiscal and monetary policies aimed at reducing economic imbalances in the South American country. These are the keys to the new extended facilities program that will now have to be approved by the Board of Directors of the Fund to enter into force: 1. DISBURSEMENTS The agreement includes funding of about $45 billion, equivalent to the disbursements Argentina received under the “standby” agreement signed in 2018, which consists of the amount of the outstanding maturities foreseen in that agreement plus the amount of capital repayments already made between September 2021 and January past. With the eleven disbursements it receives, Argentina will face the payments until 2024 foreseen in the 2018 program and the remainder will be applied to strengthening the monetary reserves of the Central Bank, which currently stand at around 37,031 million dollars. 2. DURATION OF THE PROGRAM The program lasts 30 months in terms of the economic policy agreement and quarterly reviews — ten in total — but Argentina will have to return the disbursements received in 12 semi-annual installments to be paid between 2026 and 2034. To authorize each new disbursement, the reviews will assess compliance with three quantitative performance criteria: reduction of the primary fiscal deficit, reduction of finance to the Treasury by the Central Bank and accumulation of monetary reserves. 3. FISCAL GOALS The agreement establishes a gradual reduction in the primary fiscal deficit, from the equivalent of 3% of GDP in 2021, to 2.5% this year, 1.9% in 2023 and 0.9 per cent in 2024, goals that Argentina intends to achieve with a “moderate” expansion of real spending that will not slow economic growth (from 10.3% in 2021 to a projected increase in real spending 3.5-4.5% in 2022), combined with a strengthening of tax collection and improvements in tax administration. It was agreed to reduce government energy subsidies (0.6% of GDP in 2022) to improve the composition of public spending, a measure that will involve segmented tariff increases in gas and electricity consumption. The Treasury will be financed through an expansion of the placement of Argentine peso debt in the domestic market (around 2% of GDP per year during 2022-2024) and through increased funding by international organizations and bilateral agreements (0.4% of GDP per year during 2022-2024), which will allow for a reduction in shape gradual monetary assistance by the Central Bank. 4. TREASURY ASSISTANCE AND INTEREST RATES The understanding forecasts that monetary assistance by the Central Bank to the Treasury will rise from the equivalent of 3.7% of GDP in 2021 to 1% this year, to 0.6% in 2023 and to zero in 2024. Positive real interest rates will also be sought to boost demand for assets in Argentine pesos, in order to increase financing to the Treasury through the domestic debt market. 5. INFLATION One of the main objectives of the program is to reduce persistent high inflation, which was 50.9 per cent in 2021. The inflation rate is projected to decrease to a range of 38-48 per cent in 2022, 34-42 per cent in 2023 and 29-37 per cent in 2024. Argentina and the IMF agreed that they will address this problem through a multi-pronged approach. This includes everything from a reduction in monetary issuance to price and wage agreements to “anchor” expectations. Other measures will also be taken with the ultimate objective of reducing exchange rate instability that ends up impacting inflation. 6. EXCHANGE RATE POLICY AND RESERVES According to the Argentine Government, there will be no abrupt corrections in the exchange rate, but there will be adjustments to ensure the medium-term competitiveness of the real effective exchange rate. It will seek to accumulate international reserves in order to promote the response to external shocks and contribute to greater stability. The goal is to increase net international reserves by $15 billion over the programme: $5.8 billion in 2022, $4 billion in 2023 and $5.2 billion by 2024. CHIEF nk/cjn/lll