The ICJ ruled against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine

The international isolation of the Russian Federation is growing and the rejection of the precautionary measure issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) adds a new breach of the Kremlin to international law and the Charter of the United Nations. The ICJ considered that the rights that, according to Ukraine, Russia violated are plausible. With 13 votes in favor and only 2 against (Russian Judge Kirill Gevorgian and Chinese Xue Hanqin), the highest international court demands that the Kremlin, under the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, immediately stop and suspend the military offensive against Ukraine for falsehood of the Russian justifications for initiating the invasion .

The precautionary measure is a first judicial victory for Ukraine. The ICJ ruling is based on article IX of the 1948 Genocide Convention, according to which the Court is responsible for resolving disputes between contracting parties concerning the interpretation, application or enforcement of the instrument. In this context, precautionary measures should be implemented promptly and until the Court analyzes whether the Kremlin has misinterpreted the Genocide Convention. However, in the immediate future, the real challenge will be the execution of the precautionary measure, as Russia has rejected it and refuses to cease the invasion of Ukraine. Faced with this circumstance, the UN urges Russia to comply with the provisions of the ICJ under Article 94 of the Charter of the United Nations, which obliges compliance with the decisions of the Court.

While the rulings of the International Court of Justice are binding, final and unappealable, the high court per se lacks its own means to enforce the sentence. Ukraine could ask the UN Security Council (whose resolutions are mandatory) to take action against Russia for non-compliance with the ICJ ruling, but as a Permanent Member the Russian Federation has the ability to veto any decision against it, as it did at a meeting of the Council of Security. The veto is synonymous with impunity on an international scale.

The failure of Russia to appear in the contentious procedure does not affect the course of the trial. Russia's rebellion is similar to that of the United States in the context of Nicaragua's lawsuit against it in 1984. Military and paramilitary actions against Nicaragua were strongly condemned by the ICJ. However, the Court never succeeded in getting the United States to receive the appropriate compensation. The same could happen with Ukraine, which has proposed that Russia take care of the damage it incurred in the framework of the war.

Another diplomatic defeat of the Russian Federation took place at the United Nations Human Rights Council, where a mechanism of investigation into serious violations of international humanitarian law committed by Russian forces since 24 February was approved (only two votes against, Russia and Eritrea) . The International Criminal Court (ICC), which tries individuals accused of committing atrocities, also opened an investigation into allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Ukrainian diplomatic effort to use the legal options and multilateral institutional frameworks offered by public international law was significant. The attitude of the Russian Federation is so criticisable that a historical jurist of Russian interests in the ICJ, French lawyer Alain Pellet, pointed out that it was impossible for him to defend Vladimir Putin, who cynically despises international law.

