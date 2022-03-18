The French league partners with the CVC fund to create its commercial company

Paris, 18 Mar The French Professional Football League (LFP) announced this Friday that it had opened exclusive negotiations with the CVC investment fund for the creation of a commercial company that would allow it to sell its rights. With the payment of 1.5 billion euros, CVC will have 13% of that company, which will be valued at about 11.5 billion, according to the agreement adopted unanimously by the LFP Board of Directors, it said in a statement. This is somewhat less than what CVC has proposed to the Spanish league, with which it negotiates 10% of the rights in exchange for almost 2 billion euros, or the Italian league, where the figure rises to 1.7 billion euros. The French Parliament changed the law at the end of last February to allow the creation of this commercial exploitation company essentially dedicated to managing the television rights of French clubs. The LFP had four offers on the table: CVC, Hellman&Friedman, Oaktree and Silver Lake, but it has finally opted for the former. French football is in urgent need of liquidity, following the poor state of the finances of most of its clubs after the Spanish group Mediapro broke the league's broadcasting contract at the end of 2020. Added to this are the lack of income caused by the pandemic. CHIEF LMPG/AC/OG