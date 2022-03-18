The first Latino to be part of a presidential cabinet in the United States died

Lauro Cavazos, the first Latino to hold office in a presidential cabinet in the United States, has died, after a life dedicated “to educational excellence and the exaltation of Latinos and other students of color,” recalls the NALEO fund this Friday.

Cavazos died on March 15 at the age of 95, reported on its website the Tex Tech University, of which he was also the first Latino president. He was elected in 1980 and during his eight years in office he supported Latino and Black students.

Lauro Cavazos, born from a Mexican father, grew up in Texas and when he finished high school he joined the army during the final months of World War II. He was discharged in 1946 and began studying journalism, but soon discovered his passion for biology and changed his specialty.

In 1988, he became the first Hispanic to hold a seat in the presidential cabinet by being appointed Secretary of Education, a position he held under the terms of former U.S. presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush.

As Secretary of Education (1988-1990) he advocated greater parental involvement in teaching and chaired a task force to lower the 37% dropout rate among Hispanic students.

“As a sixth-generation Mexican American and the nation's first Latino to a presidential cabinet position, Lauro Cavazos' work profoundly influenced our community,” said the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) in a statement released Friday.

“Cavazos is committed to educational excellence and the enhancement of Latinos and other students of color,” he adds.

He was married and had 10 children.

