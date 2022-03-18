The first gold, for Cuba: Lazaro Martínez gold in triple with 17.64

Belgrade, 18 Mar Lazaro Martínez, 24, won the first gold medal at stake in the indoor athletics world championships this Friday by winning the triple jump final with a record of 17.64 meters, the best world record of the year. The distance reached in his first jump ended up giving him the victory, the third for a Cuban in the history of the championships. Before him, Yoel Garcia was champion in 1997 and Ernesto Revé in 2014. The Cuban success was complete in Belgrade, because another island-born athlete, Pedro Pablo Pichardo, competing since 2017 for Portugal, won silver with 17.46, a Portuguese national record in indoor court. The bronze went to the American Donald Scott, who with 17.21 beat the defender of the title, his compatriot Will Claye, by two centimeters. The Spaniard Jordan Díaz, also born in Cuba, missed the appointment due to injury, who topped the world ranking of the year with 17,27. CHIEF sn/jad