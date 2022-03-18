The 1,113 days of Barça without winning a classic

Barcelona, 18 Mar When Barcelona jumps to Santiago Bernabeu this Sunday, it will take 1,113 days without winning a classic. Six consecutive matches without winning the eternal rival, who during this period has lost a draw and defeated him in the last five times they have faced. And the thing is that the Bálgranas have not celebrated a victory against Real Madrid since they defeated it away in LaLiga, on March 2, 2019, with a lone goal by Croatian Ivan Rakitic (0-1). So, Ernesto Valverde was still on the bench. The Extremadura coach would also lead Barça in the next classic, a goalless draw at Camp Nou, on December 18, 2019, in the LaLiga first round match of the 2018-19 season. After his dismissal in January 2020 - Valverde would say goodbye to Barcelona with 4 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses in the Classics - the next game of the Barça team against the eternal rival was led by Quique Setién. It was the league match of the second round of the 2019-2020 course, played on March 1, 2020 and which Madrid won 2-0, thanks to a goal by Vinicius in the 71st minute and another by Mariano in the added time. Ronald Koeman was the one who would sit on Barça's bench in the next three Classics. And the Dutch coach suffered the same fate as Quique Setién. The first was on October 20, 2020, in the LaLiga match of the first round of the 2020-2021 academic year held at the Camp Nou and that the Madrid team won 1-3. Valverde overtook the Whites in the 5th minute, Ansu Fati tied three minutes later and, already in the second half, Ramos, on penalty in the 63rd, and Modric, in the 90th, sentenced the match for Zinedine Zidane's team. On April 10 of that same year, Barça de Koeman fell again to Madrid. It was the second round match played at the Bernabeu (2-1). Benzema (min.13) and Kross (min.28) were ahead of their team in the first half, and Mingueza, in the 60th, cut distances for the Catalans. In the final half hour, the score no longer moved. Nor could Barcelona cope with the eternal rival in the first LaLiga match this season. And it is that, on October 24, 2021, Madrid was again storming the Camp Nou (1-2). Alaba, in 32, and Lucas Váquez, in the added time, were the authors of the two many visitors. And Aguero, in the last play of the discount, scored the goal of honor for the local team. Xavi Hernández was about to avoid defeat in the next Classic, played two and a half months later (on January 12, 2022) at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia. Just signed to get the team straight, mired in a depression that led to Koeman's dismissal, Xavi led his first Classic in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup, on a neutral stage. His Barça managed to equalize the score twice (De Jong responded in the 41st minute to the goal scored by Vinicius in the 25th; and Ansu Fati equalized again in the 83, after the goal scored by Benzema in 72). But in overtime, Valverde did 2-3. Xavi has the opportunity this Sunday to end the six-match streak without knowing the victory against the eternal rival. A total of 1,113 days without celebrating a triumph against Real Madrid when, in the previous run of the Classics, Barça accumulated seven games without losing, all of them with Valverde on the bench. CHIEF gmh/vmc/jap/og