Technical sheet of The Strongest-Católica de Ecuador by Copa Libertadores-2022

Bolivia's The Strongest qualified for the 2022 Copa Libertadores group round by beating 2-1 in La Paz against Universidad Católica de Ecuador, in the second leg of the third phase of the continental tournament.

The technical sheet of the match is as follows:

Copa Libertadores - Third phase - Second leg

The Strongest - Universidad Católica 2 - 1 (1-1)

Stadium: Hernando Siles (La Paz)

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (BRA)

Goals:

The Strongest: Enrique Triverio (2), Rodrigo Amaral (83)

Catholic University: Ismael Diaz (7)

Admonitions:

The Strongest: Aponte Gutierrez (49), Rodrigo Amaral (85)

Catholic University: Martinez (66), Diaz (78)

Alignments:

The Strongest: Guillermo Viscarra - Fernando Saucedo, Gonzalo Castillo, Ismael Benegas, Juan Pablo Aponte - Luciano Ursino (Saul Torres, 76), Diego Wayar, Rodrigo Amaral (Luis Demiquel, 87) - Henry Vaca, Enrique Triverio, Jaime Dario Arrascaita (Jair Reinoso, 67). DT: Cristian Diaz.

Catholic University: José Cardenas - Gregori Anangono, Rockson Reneteria, Yuber Mosquera, Layan Loor (Rodrigo Rivas, 87) - Walter Chala (Lisandro Alzugaray, 74), Santiago Zamora (Daniel Clavijo, 75), Facundo Martinez, Kevin Minda (William Cevallos, 62), Ismael Diaz - Cristian Martinez Bornez Ha. DT: Miguel Rondelli.

bds/ma