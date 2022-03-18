Saint-Etienne and Troyes draw 1-1 in the French League

PARIS (AP) — Ten-time French League champion Saint-Etienne remained in danger of relegation, as did Troyes, after both teams signed a 1-1 draw on Friday.

Lebo Mothiba, a South African striker, sent Troyes to the front early in the match in a close range shot passed by Abdu Conte. Algerian midfielder Ryad Boudebouz equalized for Saint-Etienne in the middle of the second half with a penalty.

Saint-Etienne has scored eight points in matches where it was at a disadvantage during 2022, more than any other team in the league.

Troyes marches in 15th position, two points ahead of Saint-Etienne, who is 18th.

Paris Saint-Germain, leader of the tournament, visits Monaco on Sunday.