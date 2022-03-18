Russia's Rublev reaches Indian Wells semifinals by beating Dimitrov

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev, second seed in the Indian Wells Masters 1000 after Rafael Nadal, reached the semifinals on Friday by defeating Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in two sets.

Rublev, number 7 in the ATP, beat Dimitrov (35th) 7-5 and 6-2 in one hour and 32 minutes of play at the center court in Indian Wells (California).

In Saturday's semifinals, Rublev will face the winner of the last quarter-match match between American Taylor Fritz and Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic.

The other semifinal will feature a spanish tennis generation duel, with Rafa Nadal, that country's great sports idol, facing the thriving 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz.

