Russia launches Soyuz MS-21 with first Russian-only crew in 15 years

Moscow, 18 Mar Russia today launched the Soyuz MS-21 ship on its way to the International Space Station (ISS) with the first crew integrated exclusively with Russian cosmonauts since 2008. The launch of the spacecraft, named by the Russian space agency Roscosmos after Sergey Korolyov, considered the father of Soviet cosmonautics and the architect of the most notable landmarks in the history of cosmos exploration, took place at 15.55 GMT from the Russian cosmodrome of Baikonur, in the Kazakh steppe.