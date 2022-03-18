Rural women bring aromatics and oils from their gardens to Colombia

Jeimmy Paola Sierra Medellin (Colombia), 18 Mar What began with small home gardens for self-consumption gradually became a productive project led by rural women, an example of associative and community work in the department of Antioquia (northwest) with the development of aromatics, oils and extracts. Under the brand name “Somos Campo” it operates in the village of San José, in the municipality of Marinilla, the production plant that embodies the struggle of peasants who came together to contribute to sustainable rural development and move towards gender equality. In the heart of the Association of Rural Women Looking for the Future (AMCABF), created in 2004 to stimulate women's participation in the social, economic and environmental spheres, the agribusiness that transformed lives was created, as told Efe, Adriana María Torres, technical coordinator and associate. “There were leadership processes, but women were still dependent on their husbands, so the need to create economic projects for us,” Torres argued. BETWEEN AROMATICS AND OILS The women who had available land began to sow aromatic and medicinal plants, and then they were trained in transformation processes. “From selling only fresh or dehydrated plants, a process of industrialization began,” he said. They already have ten varieties of aromatics in tisane, in addition to creating an extraction plant oils and essences of rosemary, eucalyptus and citronella, among others. For AMCABF, an important impetus came with the Agribusiness Acceleration Base Method (MBA) program, which is being developed by Interactar in partnership with the Belgian NGO ACTEC, the Government of Navarra and the Fundación del Valle, which aims to accompany entrepreneurs and agrientrepreneurs to increase their competitiveness and accelerate growth business. “This is a process of resilience,” Torres said about the association, which has 37 members, and about the agribusiness “Somos Campo”, vital for Colombian peasants and their families in the countryside to find “the opportunity to be happy, to get ahead and to live in dignity.” WOMEN'S LEADERSHIP, GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR THE FIELD Interactar's agribusiness development leader, Liliana Tabares, told Efe that female leadership constitutes a “great opportunity” for economic development in the Colombian countryside. “Rural women are leaders, producers, entrepreneurs and service providers. Their contributions are vital to the well-being of families, communities and economies,” he said. This segment of the population represents a “large proportion of the agricultural labor force” in Colombia, and stressed that they are responsible for producing most of the food that is harvested, “especially in subsistence agriculture”, in addition to being in charge of most of the unpaid care work. For this reason, it welcomes the fact that 47% of the population serving Interacting with the MBA agribusiness are women. The pandemic caused a setback in terms of equity and the gap widened in the country to the point that for every 10 men who emerged from unemployment in the last year, only one woman did so, according to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). According to the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), in January 2022 the unemployment rate in Colombia for women was 19.4%, while for men it was 11.2%. MANAGERS OF COLLECTIVE PROJECTS Tabares explained that the purpose of the corporation has been to transform rural women into “agents of economic, environmental and social change” because they manage to “empower themselves to seek the development of the countryside, their well-being and that of the rural community.” She acknowledged that in some regions of the country, seeing a woman leading is “not within the possibilities” and her leadership skills may be curtailed, but with the accompanying strategies they implement, they have turned rural women into “collective project managers”, as happened with AMCABF and its brand “Somos Campo”. “Empowered women begin to identify that if they were able to transform their agribusiness, their association and their families, they are able to transform their community,” Tabares said. Of the nearly 49,000 entrepreneurs accompanied by Interactar, with financial access and training programs, 52 per cent are women. CHIEF jps/ime/cpy