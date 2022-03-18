Rodrigo González dances with his imitator and a bad movement causes him to dislocate his shoulder live

An unexpected moment was experienced on the set of Amor y Fuego when the Rodrigo González impersonator arrived on the program and invited him to dance. And the thing is that the driver never imagined that his right shoulder would come out live, so Gigi Mitre very worried had to send him to a commercial break.

Upon his return, the colleague of 'Peluchín' confessed that she cared about him because she thought he should urgently go to a health center; however, the animator reappeared and explained what exactly happened.

According to Rodrigo González, he has had this problem with his shoulder since he was very young, but until now he has refused to solve it due to the recovery time, since he must rest for three months after having an operation.

“We are back, everything is in order, operational, there are people who have been scared, I have a theme on my shoulder that many people also have, if I make a bad move it comes out, it has never happened to me live, I have had it since the twenties that it started and it requires an operation that is very simple, they are three months off,” he said.

At another time 'Peluchín' explained that he is already used to his shoulder coming off, although it had never happened to him live before. He also revealed that the production of the show did not understand what had happened to him when he approached them asking them to pull his arm.

“ People have been frightened, as no one knows that I have that... I would say please pull it to me so that it returns to its place . It happened to me that I support myself and it comes out, I ask people to pull it back to its place,” he said.

In addition, the Amor y Fuego driver pointed out that the first time it happened to him he was frightened because he didn't understand what was happening to him, but over time he managed to control it. “ The first time it happened to me, I didn't understand anything and it did hurt, and then it didn't ,” he added.

RODRIGO GONZALEZ AGAINST JESUS ALZAMORA

Rodrigo González reminded Jesús Alzamora that there is a lot of competition on television, so they evaluate the talent that generates an audience more than people who have prepared for years who do not call sponsors.

This comment came after the former driver pointed out that when he worked on television a reality boy earned in a day what he was paid in a whole month.

“ If you don't generate results, if you don't make a profit, if your salary doesn't go according to what they earn and more, because if not what the business is, this isn't an NGO, they send you home like everywhere else,” he said.

KEEP READING: