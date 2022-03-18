Queretaro beats Atletico San Luis 2-1 at the start of the day of Mexican football

With a goal from Argentina's Leonardo Sequeira, Queretaro beat Atletico San Luis 2-1 on Thursday in the game that kicked off matchday 11 of the Clausura-2022 tournament of Mexican football played at Morelos Stadium.

In the 15th minute, Argentina's Rubens Sambueza missed the opportunity to lead Atlético by shooting a penalty that was saved by Uruguayan goalkeeper Washington Aguerre.

Queretaro's 'White Roosters' scored 1-0 to 61 with a penalty that Angel Sepulveda took to the left of Argentine goalkeeper Marcelo Barovero who threw himself on his right side.

The 1-1 of the San Luis team reached 67 and was scored by Spaniard Unai Bilbao with a shot down and to the right post that overcame Aguerre's throw.

The victory of the 'White Roosters' was consummated at 77 when Sequeira signed 2-1 with a header in the small area.

With this result, Queretaro reached 11 points and Atletico San Luis were left with 10 points.

This match was played at the Morelos stadium and not at La Corregidora stadium, the usual home of Queretaro, as a precaution to the visit of Atlético San Luis; these teams maintain a rivalry that is known as the 'classic of la 57' - because of the road that connects the two cities - and which has had episodes of violence before .

Although this commitment was carried out behind closed doors, it was protected by 200 security elements.

On this day, two classics will be held. On Saturday at the Universitario stadium, the Tigres of French striker André-Pierre Gignac, leader of the scorers table, will host Monterrey in the regal classic, which will come with a streak of three consecutive victories.

On Sunday at the Jalisco stadium, the 'Zorros' of the Atlas, reigning Aztec football champions, will host the 'Chivas' of Guadalajara in the classic tapatio.

—Results of the day

-Thursday

Queretaro-Atletico San Luis 2-1

-Friday

Puebla Santos

-Saturday

Tigres-Monterrey

Pachuca-Cruz Azul

America-Toluca

Atlas-Guadalajara

Mazatlan-Leon

Tijuana-Juarez

Positions:

- Pts J G E P GF GC DIF

1. Pachuca* 22 9 7 1 1 20 8 12

2. Puebla 21 10 6 3 1 18 9 9

3. Tigres* 20 9 6 2 1 20 13 7

4. Atlas 18 10 5 3 2 12 7 5

5. Cruz Azul 17 10 5 2 3 17 13 4

6. Monterrey* 15 9 4 3 2 13 7 6

7. Leon 15 10 4 3 3 9 10 -1

9. Guadalajara 12 10 3 3 4 15 14 1

10. Pumas* 11 9 3 2 4 14 10 4

11. Saints 11 10 3 2 5 15 17 -2

13. Queretaro 11 11 2 5 4 10 15 -5

14. Tijuana* 11 9 3 2 4 8 14 -6

15. Atletico San Luis* 10 10 3 1 6 11 14 -3

16. Juarez 8 10 2 2 6 8 15 -7

17. America 7 10 1 4 5 10 16 -6

18. Mazatlan* 7 9 2 1 6 10 17 -7

*They have a pending match

