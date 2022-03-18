Moscow, 18 Mar Russian President Vladimir Putin today banned residents by decree from buying shares in foreign companies until December 31 without express authorization from the Central Bank, within the framework of measures against “unfriendly actions” of the United States and other countries. The presidential decree, published on the Kremlin website, confers on the board of directors of the Central Bank of Russia (BCR) the power to establish the amount of operations of advance payments by residents to foreign legal and natural persons. The BCR will also determine the amount of account transfers in Russian banks from non-residents registered in unfriendly countries to accounts of non-residents who are of States that do not carry out unfriendly actions against Russia. In addition, the regulator shall also establish the amounts of transfers from accounts of non-residents who are from States that do not carry out unfriendly actions to accounts opened in immistic countries. This power of the BCR also extends to transfers without opening accounts and the purchase of foreign currency by non-resident legal entities. The presidential decree states that the regulator will be able to exempt exporters from the obligation to sell 80 per cent of foreign exchange earned as foreign sales. The Russian Government adopted on the 8th a list of unfriendly countries and territories, which includes the US and Canada, all member countries of the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Albania, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway. San Marino, North Macedonia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Micronesia, New Zealand, Singapore and Taiwan. CHIEF mos/vh