Peru's government will seek international avenues to revoke Fujimori pardon

Lima, 17 Mar The Government of Peru will appeal to international justice agencies to try to reverse the decision of the Constitutional Court (TC) to reinstate the pardon granted in 2017 to former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), Deputy Minister of Justice Juan Carrasco reported Thursday. The official, who also chairs the Presidential Graces Commission, said that "this will mean (going to) international channels, to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (Inter-American Court of Human Rights) and, through these means, reversing this ruling." "There are constitutional mechanisms that Peru will go to when we are notified" of the TC's resolution, Carrasco emphasized after meeting with President Pedro Castillo at the Government Palace in Lima.