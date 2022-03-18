Peru vs. Uruguay: the news of the strikers of 'La Celeste' before the match for qualifiers Qatar 2022

The Peruvian national team will have to face a tough commitment to its Uruguayan counterpart on the 17th date of the South American Qualifiers. Both teams need victory to have the chance to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. In that sense, 'La Celeste' will have all its power in the offensive, so in this article we will tell you about the news of each of the four 'Charrúas' strikers called up .

To begin with, it is worth mentioning that a few hours ago, the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) announced the 26 footballers who were called to play the last double date of the qualifying process against Peru in Montevideo on Thursday, March 24 and Chile in Santiago on Tuesday, 29. That list includes the imposing names of Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani, Darwin Núñez and Maximiliano Gómez. All strikers and whom we will analyze below:

LUIS SUAREZ

The 'Pistolero' has a name engraved in international football by Liverpool of England and Barcelona in Spain, clubs where he showed his best version in the Old Continent. He currently plays at Atlético de Madrid, an entity he arrived at in mid-2020. With the 'colchoneros' he won the Spanish LaLiga title that season, being the top scorer of his team with 21 scores.

However, his present indicates that he has been a substitute for Diego Simeone in favor of the duo João Félix-Antoine Griezmann. In fact, his last starting match was on February 19 in the 3-0 win against Osasuna. Still, he managed to turn 11 goals into 36 matches . Likewise, the fact that he is a natural scorer with all the experience in qualifiers and worlds makes him dangerous for Peru with his 7 goals in 12 matches played in the current qualifying process .

'Lucho' Suarez will be Uruguay's great reference in the attack with Edinson Cavani. | Photo: Nicolás Celaya

EDINSON CAVANI

The 'Matador' is another of the well-known weapons of 'La Celeste'. His career is well known in European football in clubs such as Palermo, Napoli, PSG and now at Manchester United. The English cast arrived in mid-2020 in an operation agreed for a year. But his great performance with 17 goals and 5 assists in 39 games caused the management to extend him for an additional season.

Now, in this season, his prominence dropped considerably with the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford. The irregularity of the team did not help him to start either, so this has been reflected in the 2 goals and 1 assist he has played in 16 matches played . However, we are referring to one of the best scorers that Uruguay has scored in the last 20 years together with Luis Suárez and on a par with the historic Diego Forlán. In the present Playoffs he has only 2 goals in 7 matches , so we will see if he manages to awaken his scoring facet against the 'bicolor'.

The 'Matador' Cavani is not coming from a good season at Manchester United, but it is always a danger in the attack. | Photo: Agencies

DARWIN NUNEZ

Definitely the best-performing attacking player today. Its growth since arriving in Europe (Almeria from Spain) in 2019 from Peñarol has been truly impressive. With the 'indálicos' he scored 16 goals in 32 matches.

However, his explosion came from the hand of Portugal's Benfica, which has allowed him to be in the sights of the Old Continent greats such as Juventus, Atlético de Madrid, Manchester City, among others. In his first season with 'Glorioso' he scored 14 goals in 45 games. While in the current season he has a whopping 26 scores in 33 matches, of which 4 of them have been in the Champions League and 1 did so for qualification to the quarterfinals against Ajax in the Netherlands . This could transfer him to his national team, with which he is still in due because he has only 1 goal in 7 games played . Obviously, he would start at the bank with the presence of the Suarez-Cavani duo, but it is a very interesting alternative to his 22 years that the 'white-red' will have to consider.

Darwin Núñez has a great presence at Benfica in Portugal. | Photo: Agencies

MAXIMILIANO GOMEZ

The Valencia striker from Spain is Diego Alonso's fourth choice in Uruguay's offensive . He started at Defensor Sporting's academy in his country and his career seemed to be on the rise in terms of goals. Although it has not had a big step in Europe compared to the other 'charruas' attackers. His best season was in 2017/2018 with Celta de Vigo, where he scored 19 goals in 44 games. Currently, in the 'black and white' team he has 3 goals in 29 games, while in the Playoffs he has 1 goal in 4 matches. A player who, except for surprise at the last minute, would not have many options to play.

Maxi Gómez is Diego Alonso's fourth alternative in Uruguay's lead. | Photo: AFP

