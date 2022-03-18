Parents get Luke Voit in exchange with Yankees

TAMPA, Florida, USA (AP) Luke Voit had the feeling that his time with the Yankees was coming to an end when New York acquired Anthony Rizzo again.

“I knew something was going to happen on the last day or two,” Voit said Friday after being traded to the San Diego Padres for 20-year-old right-hander Justin Lange, the 34th overall pick of the 2020 amateur draft.

Voit, a 31-year-old power slugger, led the majors with 22 home runs during the 2020 season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, when he hit for .277 with 52 RBIs.

“Really excited,” he said as he left Bradenton, where the Yankees played an exhibition match against Pittsburgh. “Not only is it a good organization, but they have a team ready to win. I feel super excited to go play with one of my college classmates, Pierce Johnson.”

Voit went to the injured list four times last year, three times due to left knee problems that required surgery on March 29 to repair a meniscal tear: from March 31 to May 1 while recovering, then from July 16 to August 8, and from September 30 until the postseason due to inflammation. He was also on the disabled list from May 27 to June 22 with an external oblique injury.

Voit hit for .239, 11 home runs and 35 runs produced in 68 games with the Yankees last season, including five home runs in the eighth inning or later. New York acquired Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs ahead of the trade deadline, looking for a left-handed first baseman batter.