Osasuna, for the virtual permanence that Levante craves

Pamplona/Valencia (Spain), 18 Mar Osasuna is visited by a Levante in low hours with the intention of adding three new points that will serve to take a giant step towards a long-awaited stay that the Valencian team craves and from which six points separate him, so he is only worth winning. The Osasuna coach, Jagoba Arrasate, has warned of the “talent” and the need that the Valencians have, adding that they must “attack, subdue them and, above all, finish the actions” so as not to give them options to run on their red backs. Osasuna will use his fans to get closer to victory after the defeat at the hands of Barcelona at the Camp Nou in which the visitors did not fight the culés at any time, being a team lacking character and complexed against one of the greats of the competition. The comfortable position in the table with 35 points could play a trick on a group of players able to battle squads that opt for greater challenges. The 4-0 fit should serve to go out to bite from the beginning and thus return the thrust that his fans give him every two weeks in El Sadar. “We have the feeling that we lack that victory. We are three points away from achieving that stay virtually and we want it to be tomorrow at home”, said Arrasate excited to give his fans a joy. Those from Tajonar are going through an obvious lack of goal. The goal of Argentina's Chimy Avila against Villarreal two days ago is the last in four matches. Croatian Ante Budimir seems to be in charge of finalizing the actions of his teammates, a mission that will require the rest of the team to arrive assiduously to the rival area. The one from Berriatua asked his players “pace, intensity and to be able to occupy the rival area well and then be more forceful in defense”, something that could not be seen the other day at the Camp Nou. This is the first match after making the renovations of Arrasate and Chimy Ávila official, two capital pieces for the project of a rising club that is close to its fourth consecutive presence in Primera. The Argentine will return to the right wing after missing the Camp Nou event due to accumulation of yellow cards. He is currently the most outstanding and tomorrow is expected to mark the differences against the lead singer. Regarding the 11th, Arrasate has gone from making changes often in each match to having a group of indisputable starters that have given continuity to the Basque coach's idea of play, so tomorrow a revolution is not expected. Six points away from the stay with ten games ahead and a break in the league just around the corner, Levante can only win and hope that their rivals stumble. The big news is the return to the call of José Luis Morales, who missed the last game of the league with a blow to the knee, and who this week trained practically normally and with his teammates. However, winger Jorge De Frutos, who received a heavy blow to the right foot against Espanyol, has not been able to recover in time and will cause dismissal for this clash. In addition, Duarte and Clerc continue with their set-up due to knee injuries, midfielder Gonzalo Melero must play a penalty match due to accumulation of yellows, while Jorge Miramón returns to the list after a sanctioned match. The Italian Alessio Lisci could bet again on Pubill on the right-back despite Miramón's return, with Franquesa or Son on the left-handed side and Vezo's entry into the starting eleven by the injured Duarte. Without Melero, Malsa could return to the starting lineup with Pepelu and Bardhi in the medullary and despite the goal scored against Espanyol in the last match, Dani Gómez looks like a step behind Roger, who would form the attacking pair with the team's captain, José Luis Morales. Probable lineups: Osasuna: S. Herrera; Nacho Vidal, David Garcia, Juan Cruz, Manu Sanchez; Torro; Chimy Avila, Moncayola, Javi Martinez, Ruben Garcia and Budimir. Levante: Cardenas, Pubill, Vezo, Rober, Cáceres, Son or Franquesa, Pepelu, Malsa, Bardhi, Morales and Roger. Referee: Javier Alberola Rojas (Castilian-Manchego) Stadium: El Sadar. Time: 17:30 GMT — Positions: Osasuna (11th), Levante (20th) The key: The return of Chimy Ávila to the right wing. The fact: Osasuna could close the stay virtually. The phrase: “We are three points away from achieving that permanence virtually”, Jagoba Arrasate. 1011911 1005179 le/mg-pzm/cta/jap