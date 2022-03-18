Mexico adds 187 deaths and 5,174 cases from covid-19

Mexico City, 17 Mar Mexico reported 187 new deaths and 5,174 infections from covid-19 on Thursday, totaling 5,624,954 cases and accumulating 321,806 deaths in total, reported the Ministry of Health. On February 10, the country reported 927 deaths, the highest figure during the current fourth wave, driven by the omicron variant since December. With these data, Mexico is the sixteenth country in the world in terms of confirmed infections and is the fifth with the highest number of deaths due to this cause, behind the United States, Brazil, India and Russia, according to the Johns Hopkins University count. The health authorities recognize that, based on death certificates, the country can reach 460,000 deaths and estimate that Mexico actually accumulates 5,902,326 infections. Of the confirmed infections, there are 16,878 active cases, which have presented symptoms during the last 14 days and account for 0.3% of the total. In addition, 4,917,930 people have recovered since the start of the pandemic. The average occupancy of general beds in Mexican hospitals stands at 9% and that of intensive care at 6%, with a downward trend. Last Tuesday, the official in charge of managing the pandemic in the country, Hugo López-Gatell, said that Mexico has “seven consecutive weeks of reducing the epidemic” and said that “it is already a very sustained trend and we will surely reach minimum levels of this epidemic”, after the fourth wave of infections. On February 28, Mexico celebrated two years since the first confirmed case of coronavirus, and did so as the fifth country in the world with the most deaths, a criticized management of the pandemic and an immunization plan that is progressing at a good pace but without considering all age groups. VACCINATION PLAN The authorities also indicated that within the vaccination program more than 187.65 million doses have been administered, totaling 470,422 during the last day. The Government of Mexico states that it is the tenth country that has applied the most doses in absolute numbers. Of the 126 million inhabitants, 85.47 million Mexicans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 90% of the population aged 18 and over having received at least one application. Meanwhile, 79,45 million people have completed their vaccination schedule. Since the end of December 2020, 224.34 million doses of the Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines from the United States have arrived in Mexico; the British AstraZeneca, the Russian Sputnik V and the Chinese CanSino and Sinovac vaccines. CHIEF jmrg /la (photo)