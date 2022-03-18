Mexican senators ask the European Union to intercede with repression in Cuba

Mexico City, 18 Mar Mexican Senators Rogelio Márquez and Alejandra Reynoso asked the European Union by letter to review the existing agreement with Cuba regarding human rights violations on the island, the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance reported Friday. “Two prominent Mexican senators, from government and opposition, have addressed the European Union with personal letters asking that the maintenance of the European Union Cooperation Agreement with the Cuban regime be evaluated based on the continued violation of human rights on the island,” the organization reported in a newsletter. The Mexican politicians who sent letters were Senator Rogelio Márquez, secretary of the Mexican Senate's Committee on Foreign Relations for Europe and member of the bench of the ruling National Regeneration Movement (Morena), and Senator Alejandra Reynoso, of the National Action Party (PAN). “They sent letters to the European Union calling for a technical review of the existing agreement on the basis of increased human rights violations in Cuba,” the text noted. René Bolio, president of the Mexican Commission on Human Rights, made the announcement of the signatures and also sent a similar letter in his own name, the statement added. The senators' initiative comes days after Cuban courts sentenced 127 young people in Cuba to 1,916 years in prison collectively for their participation in the peaceful protests of July 11. “In recent weeks, prominent Cuban opposition leaders such as Felix Navarro, his daughter Sayli and José Díaz Silva, president of the Opposition Movement for a New Republic (MONR), and many others have also been condemned and arrested,” the text added. Likewise, in recent hours, Argentine legislators have sent their own letters to the European Union calling for the end of the Cooperation Agreement with the Castro dictatorship. And since last week, the bulletin noted, legislators from Chile, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and El Salvador have joined the call for the European Union to review the Cooperation Agreement with the Castro dictatorship on the basis of the serious human rights violations that are taking place in Cuba, while the world is focused on war in Ukraine. The Lithuanian parliament also demonstrated a strong rejection of this Agreement, the text concluded. CHIEF mqb/esc/cpy