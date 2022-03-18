Messi and seven youth players, called up to play against Venezuela and Ecuador

Buenos Aires, 18 Mar Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni announced this Friday the squad for the matches against Venezuela and Ecuador with the presence of Lionel Messi and seven youth players with dual nationality as the main novelties. The seven dual national players who are in the squad are Franco and Valentín Carboni (Inter Milan), Luka Romero (Lazio), Matías Soulé (Juventus), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Nicolás Paz (Real Madrid) and Tiago Geralnik (Villarreal). Messi returns to Albiceleste after missing the previous days, against Chile and Colombia, to recover from coronavirus. Argentina, already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, will host Venezuela on March 25 and will visit Ecuador four days later. Then the suspended match against Brazil will remain to be played, on a date to be confirmed. Even with one less match, Brazil leads the South American qualifiers with 39 points, followed by Argentina with 35. Then there are Ecuador (25) and Uruguay (22) in the direct qualifying zone, Peru (21), which would play a repechage, and behind are Chile (19), Colombia (17), Bolivia (15), Paraguay (13) and Venezuela (10). The list of 33 called by Lionel Scaloni is as follows: . Goalkeepers (3): Franco Armani (River Plate), Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal-ESP) and Juan Musso (Atalanta-ITA). . Defenders (9): Gonzalo Montiel (Seville-ESP), Nahuel Molina (Udinese-ITA), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica-por), Juan Foyth (Villarreal-ESP), Lucas Martinez Quarta (Fiorentina-ITA), German Pezzella (Betis-ESP), Lisandro Martinez (Ajaxaxa) -ned), Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax-ned) and Franco Carboni (Inter-ITA). . Midfielders (9): Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid-ESP), Leandro Paredes (PSG-FRA), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen-ger), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham-GBR), Guido Rodriguez (Betis-ESP), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton-GBR), Nicolás Paz (Real Madrid-ESP), Tiago Geralnik (Villarreal) and Valentín Carboni (Inter-ITA). . Forwards (12): Lionel Messi (PSG-FRA), Lautaro Martinez (Inter-ITA), Lucas Ocampos (Seville-ESP), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina-ITA), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid-ESP), Angel Di Maria (PSG-FRA), Julian Alvarez (River Plate), Joaquin Correa (Inter-ITA), Lucas Boyé (Elche-ESP), Matias Soulé (Juventus-ITA), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United-GBR) and Luka Romero (Lazio-ita).