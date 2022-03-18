Megapuente March 2022: how much does it cost to get to Acapulco by car or truck

People swim at Caletilla beach as Mexico posts record numbers of daily coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, in Acapulco, Mexico January 15, 2022. REUTERS/Javier Verdin

One of the most popular tourist destinations in Mexico is Acapulco, a seaside resort located on the Pacific Coast in the state of Guerrero. If you plan to leave Mexico City (CDMX) and enjoy the megapuente that will begin on Friday the 18th and run until Monday 21st of the same month, and visit the beaches of Acapulco, you can do so by car or bus.

If you plan to get to one of the different areas of Acapulco, it is important that you take into account the price of toll booths and the fuel you will spend. If you leave the capital, you should consider that you will pay more than one toll and these are the fees you will have to pay in each of them:

1. Tlalpan (Mexico City). Cost: 122 pesos

2. Alpuyeca (Morelos). Cost: 77 pesos.

3. Morelos Pass (Guerrero). Cost: 164 pesos.

4. Palo Blanco (Guerrero). Cost: 151 pesos.

5. La Venta (Guerrero). Cost: 133 pesos.

6. Maxitúnel (Guerrero urban area). Cost: 101 pesos.

In total, to reach the destination, you will have to pay 748 toll pesos, according to the application provided by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Telecommunications and Transport (SICT), with which motorists will be able to trace their routes and know how much they will spend on booths and gasoline. In this way, in terms of fuel, an approximate amount of 666 pesos will be spent if the vehicle is a six-cylinder car and you fill the tank with magna gasoline.

Motorists who use toll roads will have to pay more than 700 toll pesos to get to Acapulco (Photo: REUTERS/Javier Verdin)

In order to generate your own route and estimate your road travel expenses, you can go to the following website: http://app.sct.gob.mx/sibuac_internet/ControllerUI?action=cmdEscogeRuta and select the city of origin and destination, as well as the vehicle with which you will make the motorways, that is, if you will travel by car, motorcycle, van or truck.

On the other hand, if you plan to travel by bus from CDMX to Acapulco, keep in mind that the trips last approximately five hours and 20 minutes. These are the fares and bus lines that offer the service:

1. Costaline. Price: 645 pesos per person.

2. Executive Tourist: 696 pesos per person.

3. Turistar Luxury: 787 pesos per person.

To enjoy the megapuente, the capitals will be able to travel to Cuernavaca (PHOTO: MARGARITO PÉREZ RETANA/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

On the other hand, if you are looking to take a break near the capital, you could visit the city of Cuernavaca, since the journey from Mexico City is only one hour and 42 minutes and the fuel consumption to get there by car is minimal. In the capital of the state of Morelos, visitors can visit the Tepozteco hill, as well as enjoy the colonial center that houses the 16th century Palace of Cortés and the History Museum, in which there are murals by graphic artist Diego Rivera.

In order to reach this destination, motorists must pay a fee of 126 pesos in order to be able to use the Mexico-Cuernavaca highway. Although there is also the possibility of using the federal highway, getting to the center of Morelos will be much slower and motorists will have to navigate a route marked by a large number of curves.

Another of the busiest roads for the Chilangos during holidays or bridges is the Mexico-Puebla highway, east of CDMX. To reach destinations such as the Metropolitan Area of Puebla or Tlaxcala, 197 pesos will have to be paid and the journey takes less than two hours.

