Maribel Pérez to the semifinals of 60 points with 7.23

Belgrade, 18 Mar Sevillian Maribel Pérez, Spanish record holder of 60 meters with 7.16 meters, has qualified for the semifinals of the indoor world championships with a score of 7.23 that has given her third place in the second series, and therefore the classification by places. The top three of each series went to the penultimate round. In hers, the Swiss Mujinga Kambundji won (7.17), ahead of the Trinidadian Michelle-Lee Ahye (7.23). “I am happy for the brand, especially for what time it is. I felt super good. It was the first step. Now I want to enjoy, give my one hundred percent in semis and try to get my head in the final. It's a fast track, a bit of a button, but you can make good marks,” Maribel commented on Teledeporte. The Spanish champion will return this afternoon to the track (from 18.00) to compete in the 60-meter semifinals. The best result of a Spanish athlete in this event, in indoor World Championships, was a fourth in her semifinal series of Digna Murillo (of Colombian origin) in 2010. CHIEF sd/jad