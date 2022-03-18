Jordan: “We lacked legs”

London, 17 Mar Sevillian Joan Jordán acknowledged after being eliminated against West Ham in the Europa League that his team “lacked legs” to be able to compete against the intensity of the English, something he blamed on the numerous casualties they are suffering. “The costumes are disappointed, it's a very hard stick for us. We were very excited, not in this competition, but in this round,” Jordán told the press after the match. He considered that the result of the first leg had been “short” for Sevilla's deserves, and that they were counting on the return to be a “different” match. “It cost us in the first half, they have tightened us well, man to man. In the second, when we had it more controlled, we couldn't get into it, we didn't get our teeth into it. In the overtime we were already very tired and we were missing legs,” he said. The midfielder said that “he doesn't like excuses”, but that the reality is that the “infinite number of casualties that Sevilla is suffering has weighed in the tie.