Jan Ullrich auctions bike tour 1998 to help Ukraine

Berlin, 18 Mar German motorcyclist Jan Ullrich put out the bicycle he won the Tour de France with in 1998 to raise funds for aid to Ukraine. The auction is now open, it will continue until April 6 and the bids are already over 10,000 euros. Ullrich was the only German to win the Tour de France, but he later fell out of favor due to suspicions of doping that led him to go from being a hero to a kind of villain in the German media. A series of problems in his private life also caused complications and affected his health. In 2021, Ullrich, who is currently 48 years old, survived a thrombosis. The proceeds of the auction will be received by the organization "Ein Herz für Kinder" (A Heart for Children) for its aid program to Ukraine.