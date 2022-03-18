Italian Football Serie A Results and Standings

Results of the matches of the 30th round of the Italian football championship, and standings:
- Friday:
Sassuolo - Spice 4 - 1
Genova - Torino 1 - 0
- Saturday:
(14h00 GMT) Naples - Udinese
(19h45 GMT) Cagliari - Milan
(11h30 GMT) Venice-Sampdoria Union
(2:00 PM GMT) Empoli - Hellas Verona
Juventus - Salernitana
(17h00 GMT) Rome - Lazio
(19h45 GMT) Bologna - Atalanta
Rating: Sts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Milan 63 29 19 6 4 55 29 26
2. Naples 60 29 18 6 5 51 21 30
3. Inter 59 28 17 8 3 61 23 38
4. Juventus 56 29 16 8 5 45 26 19
5. Lazio 49 29 14 7 8 58 42 16
6. Atalanta 48 28 13 9 6 50 31 19
7. Rome 48 29 14 6 9 47 35 12
8. Fiorentina 46 28 14 4 10 47 37 10
9. Sassuolo 43 30 11 10 9 55 49 6
10th Hellas Verona 41 29 11 8 10 54 46 8
11. Turin 35 29 9 8 12 34 30 4
12. Bolonia 33 28 9 6 13 32 43 -11
13. Empoli 32 29 8 8 13 40 54 -14
14. Udinese 30 27 6 12 9 35 44 -9
15. Spezia 29 30 8 5 17 31 54 -23
16. Sampdoria 26 29 7 5 17 37 51 -14
17. Cagliari 25 29 5 10 14 28 53 -25
18. Venice Union 22 28 5 7 16 25 52 -27
19. Genova 22 30 2 16 12 23 47 -24
20. Salernitana 16 27 3 7 17 22 63 -41
