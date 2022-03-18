Iraq says it killed 5 terrorists and arrested 49 in “preventive operations”

Baghdad, 18 Mar Five alleged Islamic State (IS) members died and another 49 were arrested in “preventive operations” conducted by Iraqi security forces in central and western Iraq in the first three months of the year, official news agency INA reported. These are “foresight operations in search of terrorists,” many of whom “were able to hide their identities and change their names,” explained Counter-Terrorist Service spokesman Sabah Noman, quoted by INA. He explained that a total of 78 such operations were carried out in Kirkuk, Salah Edin and Diyala, where IS was active from 2014, and that in them “5 terrorists died and 49 others were arrested, including IS leaders”. ISIS conquered large areas of Iraq in 2014, especially in Sunni areas, and gradually lost control of those territories by Iraqi forces, until at the end of 2017 the Baghdad government declared victory over the terrorist organization. However, jihadist cells are still active and carry out attacks in different parts of the country, especially against the security forces and the military. According to figures announced by the UN in February, IS has between 6,000 and 10,000 fighters in Iraq and Syria, and continues to launch attacks at a steady pace. CHIEF sy-sr/fa/alf