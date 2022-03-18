Informative agenda America photo for March 18, 2022

GENERAL INFORMATION World.- Monitoring the coronavirus pandemic, vaccination campaigns, the growth of infections and the wave caused by the omicron variant. Lima (Peru) .- Reactions to the reinstatement of the pardon granted in 2017 to former President Alberto Fujimori. Tegucigalpa (Honduras) .- The European Union Electoral Observation Mission presents the final report on the general elections in Honduras on November 28, 2021. Mexico City (Mexico) .- Press conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Bogotá (Colombia) .- The electoral authorities publish the final count of the elections for the Senate amid allegations of alleged fraud made by the left-wing coalition Pact Histórico. Panama City (Panama) .- The President of the IACHR, Ricardo Pérez Manrique, gives a press conference following a visit to the immigration reception stations (MRE) in Panama. Quito (Ecuador) .- Teachers protest to demand better wages. World.- Follow-up to official reactions and demonstrations of citizens around the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Washington (USA). - White House coverage. ART, CULTURE AND ENTERTAINMENT Tokyo (Japan) .- Tokyo Fashion Week. Seoul (South Korea) .- Seoul Fashion Week. India.- Holy Festival. SPORT FOOTBALL Paraguay's technical director, Guillermo Barros Schelotto, announces the final squad for the games against Ecuador and Peru. European league matches. BASKETBALL Euroleague matches. TENNIS Open BNP Paribas Tennis in Indian Wells. MOTORSPORT Preview of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix. MOTORCYCLING Preview of MotoGP in Lombok. ATHLETICS World Indoor Athletics Championships in Belgrade. CHIEF Graphic Editing Table America (57 1) 3214855 Ext. 141 graficabogota@efe.com obm/at/mf