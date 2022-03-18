INE ordered Morena to withdraw promotions on Mandate Revocation

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 27FEBRERO2022.- Al rededor de 200 simpatizantes del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador congregaron en el Zócalo para expresar su apoyo por su iniciativa a la reforma eléctrica y a la consulta de revocación de mandato. Como parte de la manifestación, también hubo consignas contra supuestos “opositores” del mandatario, entre ellos los consejeros del Instituto Nacional Electoral (INE) y periodistas como Carmen Aristegui. FOTO: ANDREA MURCIA /CUARTOSCURO.COM

The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) ruled that political parties cannot promote the Revocation of Mandate, and as a result of this decision, the National Electoral Institute (INE) ordered this afternoon the national president of the Movimiento de Regeneración Nacional (Morena) party, Mario Delgado Carrillo, to withdraw promotional programs on radio, television and social networks.

The events come after members of the Institutional Revolutionary (PRI) and Democratic Revolution (PRD) parties denounced Mario Delgado, Morena's national president, for the dissemination of two videos on social networks on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

As well as the dissemination of political propaganda and the probable use of public resources, by promoting citizen participation for the exercise of the revocation of the mandate of the President of the Republic.

The National Electoral Institute (INE) ordered the national president of the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), Mario Delgado, to withdraw publicity related to AMLO's Mandate Revocation (Photo: EFE/Carlos Ramírez)

Thus, the Complaints and Complaints Commission of the National Electoral Institute (INE) issued three precautionary measures, declared two appropriate and denied one.

With regard to the first precautionary measure, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) ruled that it is contrary to the Constitution for political parties to promote citizen participation in the process of Revocation of Mandate.

Subsequently, it was warned that the publication made on Facebook complies with paid advertising characteristics, so the Technical Audit Unit was asked to analyze whether there is any misuse of resources by Morena in promoting the Revocation of Mandate.

For this reason, Mario Delgado Carrillo, president of the National Executive Committee of Morena, and the political party were ordered to immediately, within a period of time that may not exceed three hours, delete the publications subject to the precautionary measure.

The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) declared Morena's dissemination of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's Mandate Revocation unconstitutional (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The complaint submitted by the Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD) to the Complaints and Complaints Commission of the National Electoral Institute (INE) refers to the alleged misuse of the dissemination of the promotions called MEXICO NOS NEED V1 and MEXICO NEED US V2 planned for radio and television , which, in the concept of the PRD, interferes in ordinary time in the process of revocation of the mandate by positioning the image of the Federal Executive, as well as that the vote of citizens is conditioned in favor of it.

In this regard, the Commission declared that the precautionary measures requested in accordance with the criterion of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), which determined that the participation of political parties does not take place in the mechanism of direct democracy, which is the Revocation of Mandate.

Thus, the National Electoral Institute (INE) ordered Morena to withdraw the material denounced and asked them to replace it within six hours of the legal notification.

However, Morena also filed a complaint with the Complaints and Complaints Commission of the National Electoral Institute (INE) against publications made on 13 March on the portal and social networks of the National Action Party (PAN) as it allegedly contains slanderous demonstrations against the cherry party. According to Morena, it is intended to reduce sympathy in the context of the ongoing local processes, as well as in the exercises of participatory democracy.

This precautionary measure did not proceed because the Commission itself determined that “under the guise of good law, the expressions contained in the material denounced constitute the perspective, criticism or opinion of the national president of the PAN and that party, on issues that are of clear public interest”.

The Senate approved the opinion allowing officials to promote the Revocation of Mandate (Photo: EFE/Chamber of Deputies)

The precautionary measures imposed by the National Electoral Institute (INE) on Mario Delgado and Morena come after yesterday's general approval in the Senate and in particular the opinion allowing the officials and legislators can disseminate and promote the Revocation of Mandate consultation with 67 votes in favor, 34 against and zero abstentions.

The opinion establishes an interpretation in the General Law on Electoral Procedures and the Federal Law on the Revocation of Mandate, so that the opinions and actions of public officials regarding the Revocation of Mandate are not considered as government propaganda.

