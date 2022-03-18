Gasly ahead of Ferrari in Bahrain's first free

Writing sports, 18 Mar Frenchman Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) was the fastest this Friday in the first free training session for the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first of the Formula One World Championship, held at the Sakhir circuit, on the outskirts of Manama, the country's capital. On his best lap, Gasly covered, with soft tyres, the 5,412 metres of the Bahraini track in one minute, 34 seconds and 193 hundredths, 364 fewer than Monegasque Charles Leclerc and 418 ahead of Spaniard Carlos Sainz, the two Ferrari riders, who set their times with the medium compound. The second training session will be held from six in the afternoon (four in the afternoon in Spanish mainland time, 15 hours GMT).